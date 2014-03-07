"I Think Jeffrey Tambor's Got a Kind of Gender-Queerness"

If you haven’t yet seen Amazon’s “Transparent,” you have until Sunday night to watch one of the year’s most original half-hours of TV, a comedy-drama hybrid about three adult siblings and their father (Jeffrey Tambor), who has begun to live as a woman and hasn’t figured out how to tell his kids. As Mort/Moira, the family patriarch, Tambor is startlingly gentle and nuanced in his portrayal of a late-in-life transgender character; the three self-absorbed children, played by Gaby Hoffman, Jay Duplass, and Amy Landecker, are equally complicated. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jill Soloway, an L.A.-based TV veteran—she worked on HBO’s “Six Feet Under” and Showtime’s “United States of Tara,” two brilliant under-rated shows about dysfunctional families—whose work is unusually frank about gender and sexuality. For her first film, Afternoon Delight, which told the story of a bored Silver Lake housewife (Kathryn Hahn) who takes in a young stripper, Soloway won the directing prize at Sundance, but "Transparent" is getting her the best reviews of her career.

Amazon’s TV strategy is an unusual one: order pilots for five series, put them online, and use online feedback to decide what to make more episodes of. (The Amazon ratings for “Transparent” are largely positive, if smaller in number than the other four less-impressive shows.) At the end of this weekend, Amazon is taking offline the five pilot episodes; it’s expected to announce next week which shows will get a full season. As she waited for news of whether the project could go forward, I talked with Soloway about working with Amazon, her plans for the rest of the season, and her beef with “True Detective.”