Chris Christie’s Machine Politics Family Tree

Meet the men and women who run New Jersey

By

the bosses

george norcross

Controls Democratic politics in South Jersey, and increasingly the rest of the state.

joe divincenzo

The North Jersey boss avoided federal investigation in 2002 under Christie’s watch.

the enforcers

michael drewniak

Christie’s famously profane spokesman; once described a Star-Ledger reporter as “such a fucking mutt.”

bill stepien

Ran the office that oversaw grants to local officials who agreed to endorse Christie. He kept tabs using color-coded dossiers.

the trenton hacks

KEVIN O’TOOLE

Christie’s point man in the legislature; has served as a link to both “Joe D.” and Norcross.

BILL BARONI

New Jersey’s top staff appointee at the Port Authority; fall guy for the bridge affair.

THE CONSIGLIERES

DAVID SAMSON

Appointed by Christie to chair the Port Authority. Also represented the developer of a big Hoboken project that benefited from a study paid for by the Port Authority.

BILL PALATUCCI

Introduced Christie to the Bushes; now works at a powerful Newark law firm.

THE GUYS FROM BACK IN THE DAY

DAVID WILDSTEIN

Statistician for Christie’s high school baseball team; dirty trickster at the center of the bridge scandal.

TODD CHRISTIE

The governor’s overeager younger brother has poured money into Republican causes.

THE CONFIDANTE

MICHELE BROWN

Longtime close aide who regularly traveled with Christie; helped pick Christie’s Sandy comeback ad that portrayed him in glowing terms.

THE CAMPAIGN-IN-WAITING

MIKE DUHAIME AND MARIA COMELLA

DuHaime, Christie’s chief strategist, managed Rudy Giuliani’s ill-fated 2008 campaign. Comella, Christie’s communications chief, served as Giuliani’s spokeswoman and guardian to Sarah Palin.

