Chris Christie’s Machine Politics Family Tree

the christie machine
meet the men and women who run new jersey.
by alec macgillis
the bosses
george norcross
Controls Democratic politics in South Jersey, and increasingly the rest of the state.
joe divincenzo
The North Jersey boss avoided federal investigation in 2002 under Christie’s watch.
the enforcers
michael drewniak
Christie’s famously profane spokesman; once described a Star-Ledger reporter as “such a fucking mutt.”
bill stepien
Ran the office that oversaw grants to local officials who agreed to endorse Christie. He kept tabs using color-coded dossiers.
the trenton hacks
KEVIN O’TOOLE
Christie’s point man in the legislature; has served as a link to both “Joe D.” and Norcross.
BILL BARONI
New Jersey’s top staff appointee at the Port Authority; fall guy for the bridge affair.
THE CONSIGLIERES
DAVID SAMSON
Appointed by Christie to chair the Port Authority. Also represented the developer of a big Hoboken project that benefited from a study paid for by the Port Authority.
BILL PALATUCCI
Introduced Christie to the Bushes; now works at a powerful Newark law firm.
THE GUYS FROM BACK IN THE DAY
DAVID WILDSTEIN
Statistician for Christie’s high school baseball team; dirty trickster at the center of the bridge scandal.
TODD CHRISTIE
The governor’s overeager younger brother has poured money into Republican causes.
THE CONFIDANTE
MICHELE BROWN
Longtime close aide who regularly traveled with Christie; helped pick Christie’s Sandy comeback ad that portrayed him in glowing terms.
THE CAMPAIGN-IN-WAITING
MIKE DUHAIME AND MARIA COMELLA
DuHaime, Christie’s chief strategist, managed Rudy Giuliani’s ill-fated 2008 campaign. Comella, Christie’s communications chief, served as Giuliani’s spokeswoman and guardian to Sarah Palin.