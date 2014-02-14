Meet the Astronaut with the World's Best Collection of Outer Space Photographs

Don Pettit has spent over a year of his life in outer space. When he first went into orbit in 2002, he and the NASA team took around 56,000 pictures. “At that time nobody had ever taken that many pictures during a Space Station mission,” he told me recently. “Most folks were taking maybe two to three thousand pics during a six-month stay.” On a subsequent six-month expedition, Petit and his team took around 500,000 pictures. As a result, Petit probably knows more than anyone about the unique challenges of photography in outer space. “You get to see things that are a little different, the length scale of half a continent,” he said. “You get to see sunrises and sunsets and moons and planets a length scale of 4,000 kilometers, harsh shadows, sunlight.”

Most space photography is used purely for documenting data. “A lot of the pics we take for NASA are technical pictures of wires and cables and things like that, and they’re needed pictures, but they’re not exactly what you’d call an art form,” said Petit, giving a lecture at PhotoPlus Expo in New York. He wore pressed khaki pants and a tie patterned by mathematical formulas and diagrams. “I want to let people understand that you can take pictures in space that you can consider art. And I want to try and share the joys of this environment for people who don’t get the chance to go there.”

Petit first picked up a camera as a kid. “I started off with a little brownie camera, 120 film, and I do all my own development,” he said. “I was strictly black and white because that’s all I could afford ... Anyway, I’ve made photos, in particular technical photos, part of my life ever since.”

When Petit first went into orbit, he discovered that the rules of earthbound photography no longer applied. He had to rethink photographic basics in order to make the invisible visible, capture the wider range of light and colors found in space, and reveal the face of Earth and her surroundings. “You have to adapt to the phenomena in your environment,” he said. “Here on earth sunset lasts for two minutes. In space, it lasts seven seconds and so you have to be quick.” When shooting in space, you also have to mind reflections off the windows: You’re typically taking photos through four panes of glass (they have anti-reflection coating but you still get reflections off of the inner panes). You also have instrument lights blinking all around you inside the Space Station: How do you eliminate or control them?