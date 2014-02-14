The Shocking Death in 'House of Cards' Season Two Reveals the Show's Biggest Flaw

Warning: Includes major plot spoiler from the first episode of “House of Cards” season two.

In the weeks leading up two the season two premiere of “House of Cards”—posted to Netflix today at midnight PST—a curious hush surrounded the show. There's a reason for this cone of critical silence: Netflix imposed it by force of non-disclosure agreement, requiring early viewers to sign a draconian contract barring them from sharing plot points (“You will not, directly or indirectly, disclose, disseminate, duplicate, publish, including, without limitation, blogging, tweeting, texting, and posting to message boards, IMDB, fansites…”) and then agree to further caveats before watching each screener episode online. But these fearmongering measures seem justified when, one episode into the second season, the show delivers a plot development so explosive that it is an impressive feat of the Netflix p.r. apparatus that no details were leaked at all.

At first, season two seems poised to deliver the same slow narrative burn and atmospheric gloom as season one. It picks up exactly where the previous season left off: Congressman Frank Underwood and his wife Claire jog together at night, moving through the shadowy park dressed all in black. Arriving home, they’re greeted by Underwood’s chief of staff, Doug Stamper, who informs the congressman that cub-reporter-turned-Internet-journo-phenom Zoe Barnes and her lackeys (editor-boyfriend Lucas and fellow reporter Janine) have tracked down Rachel Posner, the former call girl who seduced Congressman Peter Russo as part of Underwood's sinister plan. “What do you want me to do about Zoe?” Stamper asks. “I’ll handle Zoe,” Underwood replies. Soon the story swerves to Zoe and her aggressively unethical journalism—for instance, attempting to track down Rachel by telling the woman’s employer that she is mentally ill and considering suicide. And then, major spoiler alert, comes the show’s biggest shock thus far: By the 35-minute mark, Zoe Barnes is dead.

The actual moment when it happens is thrilling, after a quiet confrontation between Zoe and Frank at the Cathedral Heights metro station. But most frustrating is the aftermath of the murder—which is to say, the lack thereof. There’s one dutiful scene in which Lucas sinks to the floor of his office in anguish. A few grave TV news dispatches announce Zoe's death. But by the end of the fourth episode (Netflix only released the first four episodes to critics), there has been no funeral, no sign that the murder has been a major event for the media world, no particular reason to care that she is gone. Other characters mention the death only in passing. Lucas has taken up the mantle of Zoe’s obsession with Underwood, forsaking his editorial duties as he attempts to hack the congressman’s phone. We see Zoe flung off a subway platform, then the plot trundles on. In one disturbing moment, Lucas watches security footage of Zoe’s death and sees what appears to be a dark pool of blood, but could easily just be a shadow.