My Soviet Valentine

Be My Valentine

(Probable sequel to the American-Soviet agreement on cultural exchanges) February 17, 1958

In honor of Valentine's Day 1958, pseudonymous author Sagittarius took a light-hearted look at ongoing diplomatic talks between the United States and Soviet Union on the subject of nuclear weapons tests. Though the Berlin and Cuban Missile Crises loomed in the near future, the powers did agree to a one-year ban on tests in March 1958.

I

(To Washington)

THIS valentine is just to tell

We may in co-existence dwell

If you will scrap the H-bomb test

And atom bases in the West.

My tender passion I declare,

And here enclose a lock of hair,

But if my courtship should be spurned

I pray that it may be returned.

II

(To Moscow)

The lily's white, the violet's blue,

The rose is red and so are you.

I your proposal keep in mind,

But don't suppose I'm color-blind.

III

(To Washington)

Though love so far seems unrequited

I hope our lives will be united,

On wings of hope these words will fly

To join the hearts of U and I,

For no good reason can I see

That parts the hearts of

B and D.