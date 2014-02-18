The Plus Side of Hosting the Olympics: Tripling Your Medal Count

Figure skating fans cried foul when South Korean star Yuna Kim was passed over for gold in favor of 17-year-old Russian skater Adelina Sotnikova. “If Adelina was not from Russia, she would never get those marks,” figure skating expert told The Wire. He might be right—but it shouldn’t come as such a surprise: Home advantage is well-documented at all level of sports, from the high school to the Olympic, and it’s strongest for subjectively judged sports like figure skating.

Whether it’s because of a greater investment in the games, more enthusiastic crowds or a bias in judging, the country hosting the Olympics can expect to win about three times as many medals as usual, according to a model devised by University College London statistician Nigel Balmer and published in 2003 in the Journal of Sports Science. Balmer and his colleagues at Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Wolverhampton based their analysis on medal counts of five events—track and field, weightlifting, boxing, gymnastics and team games— over a century of Summer Olympics, from 1896 to 1996.





It’s influenced by the size and behavior of the crowd





The psychological boost of a friendly crowd is the most intuitive explanation for home advantage, and it turns out it’s also one of the most significant. In a 1977 paper in the journal Social Forces, the University of Chicago’s Barry Schwartz and Temple University’s Stephen Barsky looked at nearly 1,880 major league baseball games played in 1971—and found that the home advantage varied significantly in relation to fans’ attendance: The percentage of games won by the home team increased from 48 percent when turnout was low to 57 percent when crowd density was high.

For a 1983 paper in Social Psychology Quarterly, Donald Greer, a sociologist at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, showed that athletes' performance is affected not only by the size of a crowd but by its behavior: When spectators at a home game booed, players from the away team floundered while athletes from the home team played slightly better than usual. Greer had researchers attend college basketball games and monitored teams' performances in the minutes following the crowd's booing: