ADHD Does Not Exist

So let’s back up a moment. If stimulants can increase one’s attention span and reduce impulsivity, why shouldn’t we use them? Furthermore, even if we’re masking another underlying condition, aren’t we at least solving the problems of inattention and impulsivity in the patient? The answer to both of these questions is a resounding NO. While stimulants can help people with a variety of symptoms in the short term, they have multiple damaging effects in the short- and long-term. The most common short-term side effects associated with stimulants involve overstimulation, such as loss of appetite and sleep disturbance, but perhaps more troubling are the longer-term effects of stimulant use, which include unhealthy weight loss, poor concentration and memory, and even reduced life expectancy in some cases. Long-term, patients also face the development of tolerance, which exacerbates these side-effects. After a while, the body adjusts its natural production of these same chemicals in the brain, and the temporary improvements in attention and behavior begin to disappear. This is why we see doctors prescribing higher and higher doses of the stimulant to achieve the same effect in the patient as time wears on—a dangerous pattern.

With over 50 years of experience, I’ve concluded that the only way to make long-term progress in eliminating a patient’s ADHD-related symptoms, is to find the cause of these symptoms. Such was the case for my patient William.

A blond boy with a big smile, William was the third of four siblings, and a student in sixth grade. His parents were deeply concerned about his behavior and had already been to four other doctors; the physicians’ consensus was ADHD, possibly accompanied by depression. Over the past year, William had been placed on six medications, including several stimulants and an antidepressant. The treatments had done little to improve the boy’s symptoms, which included significant learning challenges. His parents said that he generally performed well on standardized tests—above the 80th percentile for both math and verbal skills—but struggled to complete even the most basic homework assignments. His mother said, “Sometimes he forgets to bring his homework home from school, or he’ll bring it home but forget to take it out of his backpack until it’s too late.” It was clear that William’s poor organization skills and concentration were affecting his schoolwork; his grades were slipping fast. At home, he often failed to listen to his parents or siblings. “I’ll ask him to do a chore or come to dinner and he doesn’t even respond,” his father said. Both parents reported that they and their other children were frustrated by William’s short attention span and distractibility.

Even more troubling for the boy’s family, teachers, and friends were his other symptoms. Since taking stimulants, he had become increasingly moody and irritable, especially when he had to do schoolwork. “Last week he threw his book across the room and ripped up his assignment,” his mother said. “He said he hated his homework and he was no good at it.” At other times, William acted “way too happy and goofy,” as described by his parents and teachers. The boy behaved impulsively, blurting out answers in school and poking his siblings at the dinner table. Many mornings, William had trouble getting out of bed for school. His parents said he had been asking to stay home because he felt sick or tired, but he had no specific symptoms (such as fever) other than appearing fatigued. When they forced him to go to school, he would often throw tantrums, crying for long periods. During these times, the boy also lost interest in activities he usually enjoyed, including soccer and guitar lessons. His parents reported that he asked to skip practices, games, or lessons, again because he felt tired or ill.

The medications recommended by William’s previous doctors had exacerbated some of his symptoms, including his fidgeting and poor concentration. His mother said, “They made him worse, not better.” His parents had even noticed that he was losing weight and not sleeping well. A generally gaunt appearance and dark circles under the boy’s eyes confirmed their concerns. “It seems like he’s mad, sad, or both—all the time,” his mother said. Both parents were deeply worried about their son, and frustrated that past treatments hadn’t helped at all.