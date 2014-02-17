How Much Is Too Much to Spend on College? One Study Has an Answer.

These findings dovetail with a Pew Research Center study released Tuesday, which found a disparity of about $17,500 between 25- to 32-year-olds with and without bachelor’s degrees in 2012. College graduates are only a third as likely to be unemployed, and a quarter as likely to be living in poverty, as high school graduates, and reported career satisfaction 16 points higher.

Between variations in the economy and innovations in education, Hamilton Place partner Matt McDonald doesn’t expect his predictions will actually come true. “I think it’s most valuable as a thought exercise and an anchoring point for people to understand the economics at work,” he explained. Still, he said: “I was surprised by how far we have to go before there’s any price pressure” to drive the cost of college down.

That may come as news to anyone who has been following the debate over student loans, or the White House’s proposal to give college-goers a better bang for their buck. But McDonald says the study is as much a lesson about viewing a B.A. pragmatically as an exhortation to get one. While both state universities and top-ranked schools with generous financial aid programs are a good deal, programs that fall in the middle are often less so. And taking on high amounts of debt to pursue a low-paying career can eat into a several-hundred-thousand-dollar margin, fast.

“There’s probably some degree to which the deromanticization of college would be a healthy exercise,” McDonald said. “The era when you go find yourself for four years, if that ever made sense, probably doesn’t make sense any more.”

The study does not take into account the many students who drop out of college, leaving with debt but no degree, or who take longer than four years to graduate. Only 59 percent of students who entered a four-year institution in 2005 had graduated six years later, in 2011, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.