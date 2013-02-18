In 2011, after the military junta that had ruled Myanmar since 1962 dissolved, the new government loosened its restrictions on the Internet. Drunk, presumably, on the nectar of newfound online freedoms, the Chinese Embassy in Yangon did what many other Burmese web users did: It created a Facebook page. That page has since attracted more than 14,000 fans—impressive in a country with only 500,000 Internet users.

It’s not the only diplomatic outpost for the People's Republic getting in on the Facebook action. The Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco started a page in August 2013, and it has more than 2,800 likes. The Embassy in Mongolia opened its Facebook doors on January 3 with a message in the Mongolian language: "Greetings, O Mongolian friends. Happy New Year." (h/t Google Translate.) Even the province of Shaanxi recently created its own Twitter feed and Facebook page to attract foreign tourists.

Internet users in China wouldn't know it, of course. Facebook has been blocked on the mainland since 2009, after riots in Xinjiang province led to a media crackdown. While no explicit reason has ever been given for the ongoing blockage, it's likely a combination of political concerns—the government can't police speech on Facebook the way it can on Sina Weibo—and protectionism in favor of domestic social media like Weibo and Renren. Initial reports last fall that the block on Facebook would be lifted in Shanghai's new Free Trade Zone turned out to be false.

But that doesn't stop Chinese embassies and consulates from engaging communities abroad. "Happy Chinese New Year to All Our Loving Fans," the San Francisco Consulate wrote on Jan. 30. The consulate also posts regular, not-always-grammatical news updates ("now you can take direct flight by Air China traveling between Hawaii and Beijing!"), thumbnail introductions to Chinese culture ("Sugar painting is not only a valuable fork art, but also a type of snack among children"), and reader contests ("don't miss your chance to win TWO FREE movie tickets!").