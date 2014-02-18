In One Egyptian City, the Arab Spring Spirit Has Not Been Snuffed

The main street in Suez remains covered with the letters ACAB, the acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards” popularized in Egypt by the Ultras, soccer fans who played a crucial role during the 2011 uprisings. There is other anti-police and anti-army graffiti. The problem is, activists say, the police have grown used to acting with impunity. Fueling this anger is the fact that no police officer was ever punished for the killing of protesters during the uprisings in 2011. “Police crimes are not prosecuted,” says Haitham, a 27-year-old Suez resident who calls himself independent but with Islamic leanings. “There’s no justice. No one is accountable; no one pays for anything.”

The army is hardly more popular than the police. While the military has always maintained a presence in Suez, due to the canal, prior to the 2011 uprisings it left day-to-day security matters to the police. After January 2011, the army took over many policing responsibilities, often including matters as small as directing traffic.“Now the police and the army deal with people in the same way” says Waleed, an independent activist. It may even be worse: Activists say the difference between the army and the police is that the army uses live bullets right away, while the police usually start with tear gas and birdshot.

This is all compounded by the fact that Suez is a close-knit place to begin with. It is the kind of town where you can sit with a Salafist who calls up his liberal friend who arrives at the meeting on the phone with a wanted member of the Muslim Brotherhood who happens to be his uncle. While the narrative in the media and in the capital may be one of an Egypt divided, at least in this corner of the country, old ties still hold. On December 20, Bassem Mohsin was shot by security forces and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died two days later. Mohsin was in many ways an everyman of Egypt’s 2011 uprisings. He came from a modest background, protested during the 18 days in Tahrir Square, and lost an eye in clashes on Mohamed Mahmoud street that left over 40 dead. Everyone in Suez mourned Mohsin’s death—even some police. I heard an officer express anger over Mohsin’s death at the hands of his colleagues. His death complicates the narrative that the only people protesting are hardline Brotherhood members

Ghareeb, a 26-year-old server in a coffee shop says, as far as he’s concerned, “outlawing the Muslim Brotherhood was wrong” and “of course there’s empathy between them,” referring to the people of Suez, and the Brotherhood. But, he adds, “people are afraid to say things.”

Prior to Morsi’s ouster on July 3, even within the security services, there was room for political debate. Haitham, the Islamist-leaning activist who was doing his military service at the time said that people used to talk politics in the barracks, but all of that is over now.

“The Muslim Brotherhood are not terrorists,” says Islam, a liberal with the Dostour party founded by Mohamed el Baradei. “They did a bad job, but they are living with us in society.”

Islam’s family is not atypical in Suez. He is a liberal, and he wears jeans and a snug turquoise sweater during the interview. His mother, he says, supports the Muslim Brotherhood and goes out to demonstrate, or at least she did before they were declared a terrorist organization. Another brother is a student at Al Azhar University where there have been protests ongoing since Morsi’s ouster. His father wants “stability” which is often used as shorthand for support for the army.

In Suez, even supporters of General Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Morsi’s ouster are angry at the level of police violence. Khaled Mohamed Hassan, 39, owns a shop that sells flowers, posters of Sisi, and sometimes cats. He’s right on the main square and when I ask him about the Friday protests, which have become a hotbed of violence, he says, “The security situation isn’t very good, but I won’t say it’s bad.” He supports Sisi but says he is “saddened by Muslims killing Muslims” and says the Ministry of the Interior is behind much of the violence. He also says, “the Muslim Brotherhood are not terrorists. I know them.”

If Egypt’s crackdown continues and the economy fails to improve, a more united and diverse opposition of the kind that exists in Suez many emerge in other parts of the country. “The current relationship between the police and society is not sustainable,” says Ennarah. Though Cairo remains quite polarized, representatives from largely secular youth movements took to the streets once more on the anniversary of the revolution on January 25. They were attacked, beaten and killed, not 20 feet from jubilant crowds cheering a new military leader. Though for the moment much of the country remains divided, once again Suez may offer a window into what’s to come.