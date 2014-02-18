Karl Rove Accuses Obama of Doing Everything Bush Did—Especially on Deficits

Obamacare’s architects get very little credit for crafting a fiscally responsible law. And that’s a shame, because the Administration and its allies accepted lots of unpleasant compromises—and endured lots of political pain—in order to create a law that the Congressional Budget Office would certify as reducing the deficit.

Just to take one example, the Democrats who crafted the Affordable Care Act eventually scaled back the law's tax credits and reduced the number of people eligible for them. That decision meant the government would spend less money. It also meant people would end up paying more for their insurance—giving the law’s critics even more opportunities to scream about “rate shock” and the injustice of it all.

It’s frustrating enough when people fail to appreciate this—and suggest the law is likely to raise the deficit. But it's positively maddening when these complaints come from Karl Rove, as they did the other day when he wrote another opinion article for the Wall Street Journal:

Then there’s Medicare, whose Hospital Insurance Trust Fund will go bankrupt in 2026. For five years, Mr. Obama has failed to offer a plan to restore Medicare’s fiscal health as he is required by the law establishing Medicare Part D. When Medicare goes belly-up, he will be out of office.

For starters, the idea that Obama has “failed to offer a plan to restore Medicare’s fiscal health” is just wrong. Obama has put forth multiple proposals for reducing Mediare spending, most recently with his 2014 budget. And that’s on top of the more sweeping changes that The Affordable Care Act made to Medicare. Those changes are a big reason why the Trustees now project the Hospital Fund will remain solvent until 2026. When Obama took office, they had projected the Fund would run out of money in 2017.