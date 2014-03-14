The Contemporary Novel of Ideas Finds its Footing

Nigeria’s disconnection from reality is neatly exemplified in three claims to fame the country has recently received in the world media. Nigeria was declared the most religious country in the world, Nigerians were found to be the world’s happiest people, and in Transparency International’s 2005 assessment, Nigeria was ranked sixth from the bottom out of the 158 countries assessed in the corruption perceptions index. Religion, corruption, happiness.

These are the ideological inconsistencies that frame the felt experience of Cole’s Lagosians: angry, sad, and unable to express it.

Every Day Is for the Thief begins in New York, where the protagonist, an unnamed psychiatric resident, goes to the Nigerian consulate to get a new Nigerian passport. Cole’s narrative is marked by a persistent, clinical distance. And here, it’s almost disturbingly cold: “Most of the people can be set into one of three categories.” He devotes much of the chapter to the corruption of the consulate officers—they ask for money orders, much of which they pocket—just as the protagonist dwells on the airport officials who ask him for money and the police who extort it on the drive out of the airport.

Subsequent chapters, all brief, read less like a plot-driven narrative than like sections of a essay on systemic problems in Lagos: children forced to steal, young men in Internet cafes who perpetrate wire fraud (until police catch them and extort them, and they find other cafes). An engagement ceremony becomes an occasion to explain an armed robbery: The house of a Mrs. Adelaja, “an ample woman with a regal presence,” is broken into and her husband murdered seven years before the narrator even sees her. Not always the clinician, Cole frames her story with sensuous particulars juxtaposed against sociological detail. We learn that “The woman’s skin glows with warm ochre tones,” but also that “Home invasions were extremely common in Lagos in the 1990s.”

As a foreigner in his ostensible homeland, the protagonist often dwells on how little he knows of Nigeria’s culture and the relatives who remained there. The photographs that are interspersed within the text are signs of forgetting as much as remembering—they show faces, or backs, in a crowd. Here he understates the problem in his description of his family at an engagement ceremony: “My family, all of whose lives time has altered inexorably. Each face on which my eye rests brings me up short.” The awkward rhythm of that last, short sentence says it all.

In another scene, he recognizes a cousin he’d never met. “She was born after I left home,” he writes, “and, until this moment, we have only been rumors to each other. But so quickly do we get to know each other that, soon, I cannot even remember a time when I did not know her. She moves so easily all I think of is sunlight.” At less than a page, it’s the loveliest scene in the book. It’s also its emotional center. “Every good thing I secretly wish for this country,” he writes, “I secretly wish on her behalf.” The experience of seeing his cousin turns into a reflection on hidden strength: “The completeness of a child is the most fragile and most powerful thing in the world.” This sentence is hard to quote without a sense of banality or sentimental pap, but Cole avoids it by letting the reader feel his ideas as they develop. His cousin is hope for the future, as another child, the titular thief, is the desperate present.