The Contemporary Novel of Ideas Finds its Footing

In another scene, he recognizes a cousin he’d never met. “She was born after I left home,” he writes, “and, until this moment, we have only been rumors to each other. But so quickly do we get to know each other that, soon, I cannot even remember a time when I did not know her. She moves so easily all I think of is sunlight.” At less than a page, it’s the loveliest scene in the book. It’s also its emotional center. “Every good thing I secretly wish for this country,” he writes, “I secretly wish on her behalf.” The experience of seeing his cousin turns into a reflection on hidden strength: “The completeness of a child is the most fragile and most powerful thing in the world.” This sentence is hard to quote without a sense of banality or sentimental pap, but Cole avoids it by letting the reader feel his ideas as they develop. His cousin is hope for the future, as another child, the titular thief, is the desperate present.

The thief is an eleven-year-old who is told by an unidentified man to steal from the market. He is quickly caught and made a symbol of the country’s latent rage and the self-destruction that follows from it, condemned to burn alive in the market as punishment. The narrator imagines it, like the burnings of his youth. “The splashing liquid is lighter than water, it is fragrant, it drips off him, beads in his woolly hair. He glistens. The begging stops. He stops begging and he is not yet lit. The whites of his eyes are bright as lamps.” The words are pregnant with pain, all the more so because the episode is imagined, not reported, and because the narrator subdues his anger. He lets pain turn to rage only one short, definitive time: “The crowd, chattering and sighing, momentarily sated, melts away.”

We’re left with the inevitability of the system, as Cole moves seamlessly from scene-setting to an explanation of the forces it encapsulates. “And what if he was only eleven? A thief is a thief; his master will find another boy, another one without a name. The market has seen everything. It must eat.”