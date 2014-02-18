Is Claire on 'House of Cards' a "Feminist Warrior"? Jezebel Wrongly Thinks So.

I'd like to think there are enough true “feminist warriors” in the real world that Jezebel wouldn't need to resort to celebrating the likes of sociopath Claire Underwood from “House of Cards” as one. Alas, in “House of Cards' Claire Underwood Is a Feminist Warrior Antihero,” Tracie Egan Morrissey makes the case for why Claire's manipulation of facts during a live interview with CNN's Ashleigh Banfield (playing a fictional version of herself) is seemingly alright with her. “All the scheming and plotting and compromises have given her a national platform for the causes that are the most personal to her: abortion and sexual assault,” writes Morrissey.

Some context (and spoiler alert): In episode four of the Netflix series' second season, Claire and husband Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), who has now ascended to vice president, are supposed to be interviewed together by the news network. But an anthrax-like scare has Frank quarantined in the nation's Capitol, and Claire decides to do the interview alone. When pressed as to why she and Frank never had children, and if she had ever been pregnant (as if a real CNN reporter would ever ask such an intrusive question), Claire admits that she had been, and that she decided to terminate the pregnancy.

The truth, however, is more thorny: Claire has had three abortions, two as a teenager, and one during the middle of one of Frank's campaigns. The couple decided to terminate the pregnancy but Claire believes this might not sit well with the viewing public, so she decides to twist the facts a bit to appear more sympathetic to the audience, all while giving herself an opportunity to finally speak up about the boyfriend who raped her while in college, now a military general. Just one episode earlier Claire had to watch Frank dress this same general with honorary pins in a ceremony.

Claire tells Banfield that she was sexually assaulted by the general, naming him in the interview, all of which is true. What is not true is that she was impregnated by him. This isn't a problem for Morrissey: “As soon as Claire admitted that she was raped, that was the story the press would run with. The supposed pregnancy was a moot point; the rape is the real reveal. And with a small, maybe irrelevant falsehood, Claire was able to expose a greater, far more important truth: A decorated military general was a rapist.”