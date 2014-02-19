Stop Counting Olympic Medals!

With the Sochi games nearing the homestretch, the focus has turned to that most irresistible of Olympic events: watching the medal count. Many publications keep a running tally, and some even investigate why big countries like the United States and Russia haven’t won more, or argue that, adjusted for population and GDP, smaller nations like Norway and Belarus are really the medal leaders. The order of the medal table may be up for debate—Drudge has made it clear he judges by gold alone—but the concept of the medal table itself has gone conspicuously unquestioned. That’s unfortunate, because our obsession with the medal count has become a symbol of everything that is wrong with the Olympics today.

As economists Kevin Grier and Tyler Cowen noted during the London Games, medals typically go to countries that are rich, populous, and invest significant sums in their Olympic training program (though focusing on specific sports—like the Netherlands do in speed skating—can give smaller nations a comparative advantage). For the U.S., the all-time leader in both Olympic golds and total medals, the games are a biennial ego boost at a time when America consistently lags behind the rest of the developed world in several more important metrics. We may not be first in income equality, health care, or math, reading and science scores, but we can still bring home the gold.

Such naked nationalism is all the more glaring given why the Olympics were conceived in the first place. Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the French founder of the modern games, didn’t just want to promote physical education worldwide. Based on a romanticized reading of the truces and camaraderie surrounding the ancient Greek Olympic games, he was convinced that different nations competing alongside each other would lead inexorably to world peace and mutual understanding. “The important thing at the Olympic Games is not to win, but to take part,” said de Coubertin, “for the essential thing in life is not to conquer, but to struggle well.”

The history of the Olympics has been one long story of our inability to live up to that ideal. The most famous games are remembered not for athletic feats but for political symbolism: the 1936 Nazi Games in Berlin, the 1972 Munich Massacre, the "black power" salute in Mexico in 1968, and the consecutive boycotts of Moscow in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984. Founded in the shadow of the Franco-Prussian war (the Germans almost boycotted the inaugural games in 1896), the Olympics have endured two world wars and served as one of the most prominent battlefields of the Cold War. It didn't trigger any conflicts, but it certainly hasn’t stopped them.