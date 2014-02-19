Two New Additions to The New Republic's Growing Sales and Marketing Teams

PRESS RELEASE
Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y. — Jennifer Hicks, Vice President of Advertising at The New Republic, announced today that Erik Carlson and Diana Ryan are joining the company's growing sales and marketing teams.
Carlson joins The New Republic as the Director of Integrated Advertising. Under Hicks's leadership, he will support advertising efforts for The New Republic across its print, digital, and events platforms.
In the past year, the sales team has doubled advertising revenue, largely driven by growth in digital advertising. New partners include Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Goldman Sachs. "Erik is the perfect addition to our team, especially as we look ahead to our 100-year anniversary in November, continue to bring in new business, and further expand The New Republic brand," says Hicks.
"The New Republic has been a powerful and influential voice for almost 100 years," says Carlson. "I am honored to be part of this great team that is melding a brand with an unrivaled history together with emerging media and platforms."
Carlson brings ten years of publishing experience to The New Republic. Previously, Carlson was a Sales Executive at Say Media. He has also served on sales teams at Ars Technica, Self Magazine, Travel + Leisure, and The Atlantic. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Diana Ryan joins The New Republic as an Integrated Marketing Manager. Ryan will work with the advertising and marketing teams to develop strategic marketing efforts that support print and digital advertising growth. She will also lead content development for live events.
Previously, Ryan was a Senior Coordinator of Content and Programming at The Atlantic, where she led content development and programming for multi-day festivals, policy programs, and custom private events for the title's live events division. Ryan is a graduate of Kenyon College.
