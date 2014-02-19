Two New Additions to The New Republic's Growing Sales and Marketing Teams

PRESS RELEASE

Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y. — Jennifer Hicks, Vice President of Advertising at The New Republic, announced today that Erik Carlson and Diana Ryan are joining the company's growing sales and marketing teams.

Carlson joins The New Republic as the Director of Integrated Advertising. Under Hicks's leadership, he will support advertising efforts for The New Republic across its print, digital, and events platforms.

In the past year, the sales team has doubled advertising revenue, largely driven by growth in digital advertising. New partners include Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Goldman Sachs. "Erik is the perfect addition to our team, especially as we look ahead to our 100-year anniversary in November, continue to bring in new business, and further expand The New Republic brand," says Hicks.