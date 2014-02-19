Indian Intellectuals are Being Bullied by Right-Wing Extremists

The last riots over literature happened a quarter-century ago, in 1989, when 12 people died in Bombay after protests against The Satanic Verses turned violent.

The memory of that time, the fear of violence from any set of protestors, whether they came from the sometimes trenchant Indian Left or from more aggressive and extreme fundamentalists from a variety of Indian religions, has stained these last two decades of Indian cultural and intellectual life. Although India is a democracy with well-established freedoms, it also has an illiberal set of laws that constrict speech that might offend one religious group or another. The Indian state is understandably concerned about intercommunal violence: Mass slaughters between Hindus and Muslims accompanied the nation’s independence, and pogroms have happened episodically in the 77 years since.

All the same, the speech laws have grown dramatically more stringent in the last decades. And so have the extralegal norms that many people seem willing to accept.

Sometimes, “never again” becomes a loaded gun pointed at the heads of those in the creative life. We have now lived with the present, constant threat of violence used as a whip and a curb for more than twenty years. Thus artists, writers and historians who are seen to be provocative in any way are scolded and blamed for the threats made against them, held accountable for the sword of violence that others have placed above all of our heads. For many years, the twin mantras of the liberal classes in India, especially the creative classes, have been schizoid: a rising tide of anger at the bullying we’re subjected to, balanced by the urgent and desperate insistence that we must not do anything that might provoke a riot.

This is part of the background to the withdrawal of Doniger’s book. In this case, it took neither a government diktat nor a riot: Penguin India made an out-of-court settlement where the company agreed to pulp copies of the book. Humiliatingly, like an errant schoolchild, it announced that it “submits that it respects all religions worldwide.” Penguin’s authors, and readers, have sounded a variety of protests. "What was it that scared you so?,” Arundhati Roy wrote in an open letter to the publishers. “Must we now write only pro-Hindutva books?" The anger stems from a belief that Penguin could have fought the case through the courts, and chose not to for reasons that had at least as much to do with corporate realpolitik as fear of threats.