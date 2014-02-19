Republicans' Favorite National-Debt Researchers Are Now Even More Discredited

But IMF researchers Andrea Pescatori, Damiano Sandri, and John Simon try to correct for this by looking at growth not just in the following year, but over the next five, ten, and 15 year periods.

“If high debt (that is, debt above some threshold) operates as a drag on growth over anything but the short-run, however, we would expect to observe weak growth not only in the year after the debt ratio exceeds the threshold, but also during the subsequent years,” the authors write.

Here’s what they found:





Over the ten and 15 year periods, higher debt is associated with just about the same economic growth. There’s no threshold at all.

The authors also looked at the economic growth for counties with increasing and decreasing debt. They found that among countries with similar debt levels, growth is stronger over the next 15 years among those with decreasing debt.

This is an important new finding: The debt level of a country is not important. What matters is the trajectory of that debt.

What does that mean for the United States?

It refutes the claim that we risk slower economic growth once our debt hits 90% of GDP. There isn’t some magic threshold that we’ll suddenly hit and see our growth plummet.

But more importantly, it demonstrates that what matters for our long-run growth is putting our debt on a downward path. The reason that the U.S.’s debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to increase in future decades is not from the stimulus or food stamps. It’s from the cost of entitlements as baby boomers retire and health care costs continue to grow.

We have different options for combatting those costs. Implementing austere policies that ignore our long-term issues is not one of them. That kind of thinking only makes sense if the point is to stop us from hitting a certain debt threshold—one we now know is bunk. Austerity does almost nothing to solve our future debt problems.

And yet, that’s what Congress, led by Republicans, has done over the past few years. We’ve slowed the recovery to stop our debt from reaching higher levels while doing little to put our debt on a real downward trajectory. It’s the opposite of what we should’ve done.