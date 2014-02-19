Who Is Reading The New Republic This Week?

A phenomenal, sweeping investigation of Chris Christie's New Jersey by @AlecMacGillis http://t.co/qWxel1nzE3 — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) February 13, 2014

In other home news, The New York Times eulogized Richard Grossman and told a great story of how a New Republic article inspired one of the famed publisher’s first books. Grossman was apparently in good readership company. Joe Queenan wrote in The Wall Street Journal how he had written an article on folk music in The New Republic and none other than Pete Seeger later contacted him about it. We were saddened by the recent passing of both Grossman and Seeger.

Today, key figures continue to read The New Republic. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote in The Huffington Post on the idea of the Post Office incorporating banking services into its business plan. Senator Warren highlighted David Dayen’s article in The New Republic as a great study of the option.

Who reads The New Republic fundamentally impacts our work here. Fast Company recently covered the emergence of tech humanists and featured Chris Hughes, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The New Republic. In the piece Hughes said, "I love what I do because ideas can change the world. We reach over 3 million people in any given month. That kind of reach…it’s an immense opportunity to really have an impact." Fast Company wrote that “Hughes' rationale for taking over the venerable publication has everything to do with being a countervailing force for the life of the mind amid the din of devices. ‘There is a strong group of people who value getting past headlines and the hype of news cycles, spending more time with an issue,’ says Hughes.”

We thank you all for being a part of that "strong group of people" and hope your interest in our journalism continues.

