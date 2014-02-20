The Book Industry Is So Scared of Amazon, No One Will Talk on the Record

George Packer’s epic 12,000-word piece on Amazon and the publishing industry in the current issue of The New Yorker is full of memorable reported bits—the culture clash between Amazon’s editorial staffers and its programmers, insider accounts of the company’s hiring process, the story of an Amazon employee who was handed a printout of a Slate article about Amazon’s stingy philanthropy with the words “Fix This” scrawled at the top in Bezos’s hand. But for a wide-ranging survey of the new publishing landscape, its cast of characters is a notably familiar one.

There’s Macmillan CEO John Sargent, last seen in the pages of The New Yorker pedaling on an exercise bicycle as he contemplated Amazon in Ken Auletta’s 2012 story on the war over the e-books market; in Packer’s piece he also features prominently, recounting his early impressions of Bezos and his own struggles with Amazon. There’s Dennis Johnson, publisher of Melville House, a longtime outspoken critic of Amazon who has appeared in countless articles about embattled indie publishing houses. There’s literary agent Andrew Wylie, whom I interviewed for The New Republic’s books issue several months ago, who gives Packer some choice quotes about the business model of bookselling.

These are a few of the names that have come to sound like a refrain in the recent history of the publishing industry, for one main reason: their willingness to talk on the record about Amazon. In the publishing world, this is strikingly rare. Packer was clearly frustrated by the scarcity of on-the-record sources, as he wrote a follow-up post to his New Yorker piece titled “The Perils of Non-Disclosure” about Amazon’s paranoid culture of secrecy. Of course, it’s not just Amazon employees who are squeamish about talking to the press: many editors, agents, and authors are loath to attach their names to comments for fear of retribution from the corporate behemoth. So as journalists over the past few years have set out to chart the publishing world’s tectonic shifts and explain the forces that buffet it, the wary silence surrounding Amazon has ended up forcing a small handful of voices to serve as mouthpieces for the industry at large.

It’s easy to see why people like Sargent, Johnson, Wylie make appealing sources. They are consummate characters, blunt and clever and salty. Sargent has long been a kind of activist within the industry: In 2010 he took out a full-page ad in Publisher’s Lunch to explain his demand that Amazon raise e-book prices. I interviewed Johnson last year at his Brooklyn offices—where his small publishing operation is tucked behind a swiveling bookshelf at the back of a little bookstore that faces the street—and he was magnetic, all fiery anti-Amazon screeds and intense hand gestures, a diamond stud glinting in one ear.