The Senate Finance Committee Just Got A Lot More Liberal

“His background is as a progressive, but a lot of the things that he’s done don’t necessarily fit,” said Norm Ornstein, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and long-time observer of Congress. “He has relentlessly, vigorously sought to find ways of creating innovative bipartisan approaches to different policies.”

Rumor has it that, come 2015, Ryan will take over the House Ways and Means Committee, a committee whose jurisdiction and power is roughly analogous to what Finance has in the Senate. That could make for some interesting negotiations across the aisle and between the two chambers. But even if Ryan doesn’t take over Ways and Means, Wyden could have a lasting impact on policy in a few key areas. Here are three of them:

1. Tax Reform. Wyden laid out an ambitious tax agenda at a conference on income inequality at the University of Southern California earlier this month. To start, he wants to tax investment income closer to ordinary income, though not necessarily at the same rates. He wants to increase the standard deduction, and simplify both the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. In addition, his agenda calls for the creation of a new investment account for all Americans at birth.



In 2010, Wyden worked with former Senator Judd Gregg (R-N.H.) to create the Bipartisan Tax Fairness and Simplification Act. He has since found another Republican co-sponsor in Indiana Senator Dan Coats. The bill calls for three tax brackets at 15, 25, and 35 percent. It also increases the standard deduction while repealing the Alternative Minimum Tax. It would set the corporate tax rate at 24 percent while ending some smaller business and individual tax preferences. The Tax Policy Center found this plan would make the tax code slightly more progressive and was about deficit neutral, although that was relative to tax policy in 2010, before the fiscal cliff deal that raised rates on the highest earners.



It’s difficult to summarize these proposals as liberal or conservative. As is so often the case with Wyden’s policy agenda, they've got elements of both—and getting them through Congress won’t be easy.



“Tax reform is the Holy Grail, if you will, for any chairman of the Finance Committee,” said Jim Manley, longtime aide to Majority Leader Harry Reid and the late Senator Ted Kennedy. “Until there’s some meeting of the minds on revenue increases, it’s going to be very difficult to imagine getting anything done.”

Then again, Wyden has never let political feasibility—or lack thereof—stop him from working on issues close to his heart. He’s going to keep talking about these things, which for fellow Democrats could be a blessing, a curse, or both.



2. Fast Track Trade Authority. Unlike Baucus, who was one of the staunchest advocates for giving the White House trade promotion authority, Wyden opposes it—as do many other Democrats, including Reid.



“The position that Wyden has will matter less than the fact that a very substantial number of rank-and-file members of the Democratic Party are not going to jump to give him fast track authority,” Ornstein said.



3. Medicare. Wyden is one of the sponsors of the Better Care, Lower Cost Act, which attempts to move Medicare away from the fee-for-service payment scheme. It would give providers more skin in the game with patient care, allowing them to capture more of the savings, but also risk facing greater costs.



Wyden’s very public work with Ryan on Medicare freaked out a lot of liberals, but Manley says liberals should not be worried about Wyden undercutting the rest of the party.



“He’s demonstrated a willingness to buck the leadership before,” he said. “I’m sure he’s going to do it again, but he’s also a team player. He wants to do what’s best for the state, the caucus and the country.”