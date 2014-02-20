The New Republic Adds Two New Voices to the Mix

Prior to The New Republic, Traister spent ten years as a writer at Salon.com and before that was a reporter at the New York Observer. She has written for The New York Times magazine, The Nation, Elle, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Vogue, Slate, Marie Claire, and elsewhere. She's the recipient of a 2012 Mirror Award and several Front Page Awards. Traister is a graduate of Northwestern University. You can follow her on Twitter @rtraister.

Morozov, formerly a Contributing Editor at The New Republic, has moved up on the masthead. Morozov has written brilliant essays about the culture of technology for the magazine's Books and the Arts section, including: "The Internet Intellectual," "The Naked and the TED," and "Future Shlock: Meet the two-world hypothesis and its havoc." He will continue to write about technology and the internet for both the print magazine, contributing a monthly column to the Front of the Book and essays to the Books and the Arts section, and NewRepublic.com.

Morozov is the author of "The Net Delusion: The Dark Side of Internet Freedom" and "To Save Everything, Click Here: The Folly of Technology Solutionism." From 2010 to 2012, he was a visiting scholar at Stanford University and a Schwartz fellow at the New America Foundation. He was formerly a Yahoo! fellow at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University and a fellow at George Soros's Open Society Institute, where he remains on the board of the Information Program. Before moving to the U.S., Morozov was Director of New Media at Transitions Online, a Prague-based media development NGO active in 29 countries of the former Soviet bloc.

Morozov has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Financial Times, The Economist, London Review of Books, Newsweek, Times Literary Supplement, The Sunday Times, Le Monde, Foreign Policy, and many other publications. You can follow him on Twitter @evgenymorozov.

