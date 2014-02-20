The New Republic Adds Two New Voices to the Mix

PRESS RELEASE
Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y.—As The New Republic continues to grow both its print magazine and website, it adds two new voices to the mix. Franklin Foer, Editor of The New Republic, announced today that Rebecca Traister and Evgeny Morozov will join the company's editorial team as Senior Editors.
Traister will write a weekly column for NewRepublic.com and contribute features to the print magazine. She will write about politics, culture, and feminism. "The New Republic is bursting with writers and editors I admire and I'm thrilled by the opportunity to work with them," says Traister. "I love the magazine's range, depth and sensibility and I can't wait to dig in."
She is the author of "Big Girls Don't Cry: The Election That Changed Everything For American Women," about Hillary Clinton, Sarah Palin, Michelle Obama and the 2008 presidential contest. It was a New York Times Notable Book of 2010 and the winner of the Ernesta Drinker Ballard Book Prize. Her second book, about single women in the United States, will be published by Simon & Schuster early next year. She is also a contributing editor for Elle and Elle.com.
Prior to The New Republic, Traister spent ten years as a writer at Salon.com and before that was a reporter at the New York Observer. She has written for The New York Times magazine, The Nation, Elle, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Vogue, Slate, Marie Claire, and elsewhere. She's the recipient of a 2012 Mirror Award and several Front Page Awards. Traister is a graduate of Northwestern University. You can follow her on Twitter @rtraister.
Morozov, formerly a Contributing Editor at The New Republic, has moved up on the masthead. Morozov has written brilliant essays about the culture of technology for the magazine's Books and the Arts section, including: "The Internet Intellectual," "The Naked and the TED," and "Future Shlock: Meet the two-world hypothesis and its havoc." He will continue to write about technology and the internet for both the print magazine, contributing a monthly column to the Front of the Book and essays to the Books and the Arts section, and NewRepublic.com.
Morozov is the author of "The Net Delusion: The Dark Side of Internet Freedom" and "To Save Everything, Click Here: The Folly of Technology Solutionism." From 2010 to 2012, he was a visiting scholar at Stanford University and a Schwartz fellow at the New America Foundation. He was formerly a Yahoo! fellow at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University and a fellow at George Soros's Open Society Institute, where he remains on the board of the Information Program. Before moving to the U.S., Morozov was Director of New Media at Transitions Online, a Prague-based media development NGO active in 29 countries of the former Soviet bloc.
Morozov has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Financial Times, The Economist, London Review of Books, Newsweek, Times Literary Supplement, The Sunday Times, Le Monde, Foreign Policy, and many other publications. You can follow him on Twitter @evgenymorozov.
