The Kremlin, the Russian Liberals, and the West All See What They Want to See in Ukraine

Putin has not seemed interested in any nuance either. "The president believes that all responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine now lies with the extremists," his spokesman said yesterday. Dmirty Medvedev, the Russian prime minister, said that the goal of Yanukovich now should be "to protect the people, to protect the law enforcement agencies who are defending the interests of the state and defending those same people." He advised Yanukovich and his government to make sure "that people aren't wiping their feet on them, like on a rag."

This is the world view of Putin and Medvedev: The government is only for the people who agree with it. Those that disagree are radicals. The security structures—the police, the courts, the army—are, like Medvedev so artlessly said, there "to protect the interests of the government," which supercede individuals' interests because it is seen to be a wiser, more moral force. Russian state response to events in Kiev are very similar to their response to the peaceful anti-Kremlin protests in the winter of 2011-2012: A small and vocal minority trying to impose its views on a satisfied but silent majority, represented by the Kremlin. Those that came out demanding free and fair elections were supported, organized, and paid for by the State Department in a bid to destabilize Russia and oust Vladimir Putin from power. The security structures are seen as needing to be protected from the protesters: Thus, when Moscow protests turned violent in May 2012, and special forces police went gonzo on unarmed protesters, it was the protesters who were arrested and tomorrow will get massive prison sentences, while the cops were rewarded for their (minor) injuries with apartments in the center of Moscow.

The Russian Liberals: Given their own failed experiment protesting a corrupt and authoritarian leader, Moscow liberals are watching with a mix of horror, admiration, and jealousy. They focus not on the very real radicals on the front lines of the battle—ultra-nationalists from Ukrainian-speaking Western Ukraine—but on the motley mix of people that's been occupying the Maidan since November: middle class, middle age, university students, pensioners. They marvel at the camaraderie and selfless spirit of the medical volunteers, and at the bravery of the Ukrainians for not getting scared and going home when the president started cracking down. They focus on the corruption and authoritarianism of their president, in ways where if you swapped in "Putin" for "Yanukovich," the text would read about the same.

"When your zombie box starts telling you about 'radicals armed with firearms,' remember this video [above] and the list of the dead," opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote on his blog. "What 'radicals and extremists' are they talking about? These are normal people, workers. The insanity of Yanukovich, shooting his people in order to save the money his sons stole, becoming billionaires during his presidential term, has become apparent even to his fellow party members." (A dozen parliamentarians from Yanukovich's party, including the mayor of Kiev, defected today.)

And it's not just Yanukovich who is the enemy, but the "titushki," the working-class men from the Russian-speaking east of the country that are bused in to fight the nationalist ruffians from the West, as well as the middle-class folks in whom Russian liberals understandably see themselves. And, just like when they were out in the streets of Moscow, the Russian opposition continues to blast Facebook and Twitter with incremental news developments and emotion, having little understanding or vision of where this could or should go.