Obama Steals Marco Rubio’s Thunder Again

The White House released a few details Thursday about President Obama’s 2014 budget. The biggest news is that it will not include chained CPI—an inflation calculation that would have cut Social Security benefits for seniors—which liberals were happy to hear. More importantly, though, the budget includes an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit for childless workers, an idea that might sound familiar to conservatives.

The EITC is a refundable tax credit that promotes work, because the amount workers receive rises with their earned income until it hits a certain point and then is slowly phased out. The credit is most generous for married parents. Currently, childless adults can collect a maximum of $496 from the EITC. That’s less than 10 percent of the maximum amount available to a parent with two children ($5,460). The White House said the cost of the EITC expansion will be offset by “closing tax loopholes that don’t reward work or help our economy,” according to the White House.

If this rings a bell, it’s because Senator Marco Rubio pitched a similar version of it in January. Rubio wanted to eliminate the so-called marriage penalty built into the EITC. The payments a family receives from the EITC are calculated based on the family's gross income, not based on each individual worker's earnings. That means that two individuals would each receive larger EITC payments as individuals than if they were married. Thus, the EITC penalizes marriage.

In response, Rubio proposed changing the EITC to a work subsidy that all workers could collect, regardless of marital status. A wage subsidy works in a similar manner as the EITC, supplementing the wages of low-income workers. However, unlike the EITC, it would be available equally to all workers. That means that Rubio's plan would allow childless workers to receive much larger payments.