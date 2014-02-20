The problem with stardom over strength

As this year’s reigning U.S. Champion in ladies' figure skating, 18-year-old Gracie Gold has surpassed her Olympic teammates Ashley Wagner and Polina Edmunds in both standing and salability—and the latter by a somewhat wider margin. Even viewers who’ve only briefly tuned in to NBC’s Olympic coverage have probably seen her. In United Airlines’ “Athletes Aboard” commercial, which features curlers, skiers, speed skaters, bobsledders, and hockey players boarding a 777 in full competitive regalia, Gracie provides the prestige finale, gliding down the aisle to a fluttering Gershwin crescendo. In one of the several Visa commercials that have received heavy airplay at this Olympics, we again see Gracie, this time in extreme close-up as she applies make-up, telling viewers: “I may not look very tough, but I can accelerate faster than the guys on the racetrack, take harder impacts than a rider being thrown from a bull, and handle more G-force than a fighter pilot. But why just be extreme,” she asks, “when you can be extremely graceful?” The commercial closes with a dizzying scratch spin. The cameras linger on her arms-up final pose longer than the spin itself. The star has eclipsed the skater.

The experts agree: If a female figure skater can be extremely graceful, she doesn’t need to be extremely gifted at anything else. As Gracie began her short program last night, commentator Sandra Bezic (a former pairs skater) remarked that Gracie looked “like the figure skater figurine in a jewel box.” Retired Olympian Apolo Ohno, who filmed a fluff piece with Gracie which aired last night, said he was impressed with the way Gracie “seemed so well-polished” on her first trip to the Games—a description that brings to mind the medals more than the athletes who will win them. She was, Bob Costas agreed, “a very appealing young woman”; to Scott Hamilton, also commentating on the ladies' skating short program last night, Gracie was, simply, “everything you want in a ladies champion skater.”

Ladies' figure skating is unique among Olympic sports in many ways, but perhaps most notably in how willing its audiences are to cheer for a competitor they have never previously watched perform: One winning smile is enough to convince them that its owner deserves to triumph. This season marks only the second year Gracie has spent competing at the Olympic and World Championship level—compare her record to that of the now somewhat image-challenged Ashley Wagner, who marks her seventh season this year. In that time, audiences have had the chance to watch Ashley grow and mature as both a skater and a woman, to improve as a competitor, to develop athleticism and artistry, and to develop from a girl who slinked uncertainly out onto center ice into a proud young woman full of strut and swagger. The familiarity viewers have with Ashley should logically make her the favorite; instead, she arrived at this Olympics as little more than damaged goods.

Ashley should logically be the favorite; instead, she arrived at the Olympics as little more than damaged goods.

Ashley’s growth was on full display during the short program last night: She had done everything her sport desired of her, and everything the competition required, turning in a clean, confident, and compelling performance. But when her music ended, Ashley’s smile seemed to announce that she was proud of herself, of her journey, and of her struggle to be at the Games. When Gracie threw her arms back at the end of her short program, she looked less proud than euphoric as she basked in the audience’s applause—in short, fulfilling the promise of her commercial. Those who have watched Ashley Wagner for all these years know her skating and know who she is as a skater, and what she can bring to the Games. Gracie, so new to the sport and to its audiences, seems more like the idea of a skater—the ideal, the image, the “figurine in a jewel box”—than the reality. In any other sport, this anonymity would make her a nonentity. In figure skating, it has made her a star.