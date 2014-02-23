The 150-Year Hunt for the Great American Novel

If Buell and his American Studies colleagues have creatively transformed the mid-twentieth-century canon, they also write in ways that the Cold War liberal critics would never have chosen to write—and never would have tolerated in the writing of others. American Studies circa 2014 is an academic pursuit undone by its own prose style. The Dream of the Great American Novel is studded with unlovely locutions and neologisms taken from the lexicon of cultural studies, the child of theory: “bioregional embeddedness,” “minoritarian,” “a narratorial hatchet job,” “otherized,” “ecoutouristical,” “narratorial androcentrism,” and “cyberneticized.” Clichéd from the moment it is coined, this language is starkly un-literary, the inverse almost of the lyrical, mysterious, subjective, and beautiful writing of a Lionel Trilling or an Alfred Kazin or an Irving Howe. Although The Dream of the Great American Novel contains much cogent and enjoyable writing, it is weighted down by needlessly convoluted sentences, hypnotic in their stretching of uncomplicated ideas into theoretical pronouncements.

Buell swings from cultural-studies theorizing to equally jarring colloquialisms. He labels Moby-Dick’s Ishmael an “outside-the-box thinker.” He refers to “the unfairly screwed” of society and to a novel’s “smartass adolescent theatrics.” Sometimes the colloquialisms have the aura of technical terminology, as in “present-day gringo-Mex military-economic establishments.” At one point, Buell lapses into sentences more suited to Facebook than to academic study: “Did I call Uncle Tom’s Cabin a species of documentary travelogue? I take it all back.” These abrupt changes of register, meant to undermine the notion of cultural hierarchy, deprive Buell of a genuine voice, one that can translate the encounter with literature into sensibility. This is, admittedly, the aim of the literary critic and not necessarily of the literary scholar. Buell, the characteristic humanities scholar of our day, is suspicious of anything so high-brow and old-fashioned as sensibility. He aspires instead to turns of phrase, to turns of argument and to cultural attitudes that are self-consciously hip.

By limiting their focus to white Protestants, Franzen and Updike fashioned novels that go sociologically backwards.

It is not hip, in the domain of American Studies, to be on the Left. It is simply to be taken for granted. Buell’s is no in so sense a polemical book. Nor does he at any point argue for a left-of-center reading of American culture. In a uniformly left-of-center academic discipline there is no point to political argument. As a result, political conviction is a matter of etiquette, of good manners, of appealing now and then to the hope for progress or to the price that is inevitably paid when progressive politics are ignored or compromised. Uninteresting as such, the politics of the guild is a clue to the American studies understanding of art, an understanding embedded in sociology. For Buell, novels have strategies—this is what makes them interesting—and strategies have social consequences. Uncle Tom’s Cabin may be badly written and melodramatic, but its strategies give it an electric urgency. Buell praises Beloved for its “brilliantly subtle reinvention of key strategies” from earlier novels and especially from Uncle Tom’s Cabin. He tends to equate novels’ strategies with their political valences, to evaluate novels either as contributions or impediments to a multicultural society, to gender equality and to a society accepting of alternative sexualities. By limiting their focus to white Protestants, for example, Jonathan Franzen and John Updike fashioned novels that go sociologically backwards, Buell implies. The logic behind this implication leads to some strange foreshortenings and exclusions. Saul Bellow, whose literature serves no apparent sociological purpose or no progressive purpose, is minimally present in Buell’s book. Ayn Rand, whose fervently American novels are great in their popularity at least, is not mentioned once.

Conversely, Henry James had a salutary “disposition for casting progressive social anatomy into narrative,” and for Buell a curiously progressive standard of criticism raises Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind (1936) above Faulkner’s Absalom, Abasalom! (1936). He notes a Gone with the Wind scene in which a mother encourages her daughter’s education, and “using that event as yardstick, Gone with the Wind starts to look like an act of feminist exorcism that Absalom can’t imagine its male scion being able to rival.” In order to promote Charles Chesnutt’s The Marrow of Tradition (1901) as a GAN, Buell believes in pressing “Chesnutt’s sophistication as sociologist of whiteness, as a pivotal figure within the push for racial uplift crucial to African American literature’s cultural politics at the time, and as much of a supporter of black collective resistance as could be expected given his historical context”—rigidly political criteria for literary appreciation. The GAN is a desirable accolade for The Marrow of Tradition, whereas elsewhere Buell prefers to apply it ironically, as a description not at all tantamount to literary greatness. When he sheds the irony implicit to the running GAN competition, his perspective is as much social and political as it is literary. If there will be further ethnic twists to existing GAN formulas, Buell speculates in a manner that typifies his book as a whole, “society at large will be the gainers.”

The Dream of the Great American Novel is both a tragedy and an emblematic tragedy. Its author stands at the pinnacle of his profession. He is vitally alive to the nuances that beg big questions and to the twists of interpretation that reinvigorate familiar detail. Buell has the powers of a master educator, and The Dream of the Great American Novel is movingly dedicated to his students. Yet the book’s expository prose, which has so little in common with the wording of good literature, does much to diminish the book. The confusion of the literary with the sociological tethers Buell’s arguments to a simplistic political program, one for which Buell does not really make the case and one which too comfortably flatters the preconceptions of literary academia, without inviting in any other potential audience. While endorsing an all too predictable socio-political vision, The Dream of the Great American Novel outlines no recognizable cultural vision, no vision of the circle that should join novel and reader to the sentiment of nationness. The flaws of Buell’s book are the emblematic flaws of American studies and of academic literary scholarship in general. They could be corrected, not by a return to the days of Trilling, Howe, and Kazin and not by disowning the multiculturalism at the heart of American culture, but by recollecting the forgotten—or forbidden—virtues of the literary critic, the sense of cultural mission, the felicity of writing style and the unashamed acknowledgment that literature has its own sources of authority, which are neither sociological nor political but uniquely literary in essence.

Michael Kimmage is the author, most recently, of In History’s Grip: Philip Roth’s Newark Trilogy (2012).