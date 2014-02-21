What Scott Walker's Email Scandal Shares With Chris Christie's Bridge Scandal: The Permanent Campaign

First of all, a fun side note: does this blurring of government and campaign e-mails and resources by an ambitious conservative politician holding local municipal office while running for statewide office in a northern clime ring a bell? Yes, it is exactly what Sarah Palin found herself accused of having done while she was mayor of Wasilla.

Second, a disclaimer: it’s important to put allegations of this sort of overlap in perspective. As I’ve argued in the past, drawing overly fine church-state distinctions between “government” and “policy” on the one hand and “politics” on the other is silly, because of course they are infused in each other and always have been. Elected officials who want to stay in office or rise to the next level are of course conscious at all times of how their decisions in office are shaping their future prospects.

Still, there is a point where savvy political awareness becomes an unhealthy, all-consuming fixation with the next election cycle, and it’s that line that it seems is being crossed increasingly often. In Wisconsin, the obsession meant having county government workers setting up a secret router for campaign-related emails and poring over campaign press releases, months and months before the county executive was on the ballot for governor. In New Jersey, we know now that it went far beyond that, to the governor’s “inter-governmental affairs” staff keeping track in color-coded dossiers which local official was endorsing the governor for reelection and which wasn’t, what each official’s town or county was or was not getting in state aid to help make the endorsement happen, and even breaking down localities as "Ohio" and "Florida"-style swing districts—all this starting many months before the November 2013 election. And, in one case, going so far as to instruct the governor’s liaison at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to wreak traffic Armageddon in the town of a mayor who was declining to endorse.

It’s easy to mock this sort of campaign-obsessed scheming by strivers in the provinces. But here’s the thing: is the mindset that drives it really all that different than the one that has brought Washington to its current standstill? Yes, much of the stasis on the Hill can be chalked up to the gridlock of divided government. But of late it’s gone beyond that. Immigration legislation is on hold, we are told, because Republicans—even those who believe immigration reform is in their party’s best interest—are worried about riling conservative base voters in an election year. Democrats who might normally be acceding to the White House’s desire for new trade deals are fretful about an intra-party rift on that issue in an election year. Most remarkably, the decision to put off these issues, and many others, because of an election more than eight months from now is being taken by many Beltway commentators as entirely rational—nay, to be expected. As The Washington Post put it earlier this week:

After a tumultuous week of party infighting and leadership stumbles, congressional Republicans are focused on calming their divided ranks in the months ahead, mostly by touting proposals that have wide backing within the GOP and shelving any big-ticket legislation for the rest of the year. Comprehensive immigration reform, tax reform, tweaks to the federal health-care law — bipartisan deals on each are probably dead in the water for the rest of this Congress… GOP brass in both chambers have shifted their focus to stability, looking to avoid intraparty drama, rally behind incumbents and build Republicans’ ground game ahead of November’s midterm elections, where they hope to be competitive in a slew of Senate races and hold on to the party’s 17-seat House majority… “It’s a natural progression,” said Republican Vin Weber, a former Minnesota congressman. “If you’re a Republican in Congress, you’ve learned that when we shut down the government, we lose. Now that we’ve had some success in avoiding another shutdown, our fortunes seem to be rising, so maybe we don’t want big things to happen.”

“Calming divided ranks.” “Fortunes seem to be rising.” OK…but to what end? To have a decent outcome in an election eight and a half months from now, maybe pick up some seats, so that the next Congress can take office in early 2015, and within a mere year, find itself back in…campaign season, calming its divided ranks and avoiding “big things”—in other words, actual legislation by actual government.