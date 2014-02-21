People in Moscow Smile Less Than New Yorkers—And Other Results from the Social Science of Selfies

Last year, Oxford Dictionaries proclaimed “selfie” the word of the year, prompting lots of thinkpieces read on smartphones and handwringing about narcissism, technology, and those pesky millenials. But while loads of digital ink has been spilled about what selfies mean, there hasn’t been any data to back it up. Now a research team—including a group of computer scientists, media theorists, and an art historian—have launched Selfiecity, a project and website designed to provide some answers about how people pose, smile, and tilt their heads in selfies around the world.

The researchers, led by computer scientist Lev Manovich, spent the last few months investigating the style of thousands of Instagram self-portraits in five different cities—Bangkok, Berlin, Moscow, New York, and Sao Paolo—using automatic face analysis tests and manual examination to determine how culture, nationality, and mood affect selfie styling. So how does one quantify a selfie? The team randomly selected 20,000-30,000 Instagram photos from each city from the week of December 4 to December 12, then workers from Amazon’s Mechanical Turk sifted through to pick out the selfies. The workers approximated age and gender each photo subject, and then the images were run through automated software. Here’s what they found.

We’re Not Only Taking Pictures of Ourselves

The mechanical turks found that only 4 percent of the 120,000 total Instagram photos analyzed were actually selfies; most photos on Instagram were actually of food, pets, and other people.

Women Take More Selfies Than Men

Women took the most selfies in all of the surveyed cities—although men in Bangkok came the closest in reaching selfie-equity with their female counterparts. (Though gender was based on a guess by the Mechanical Turk workers, who wouldn’t be able to tell with any complete certainty whether a selfie-subject identifies as male or female.)