Some Cities Are Promising Free College to High School Students. Does It Work?

Though the Promise appears to have changed the culture of the Kalamazoo school district, it is hardly a silver bullet. Here's one of the most interesting observations in the study:

Our overall results are consistent with the idea that students do not fully understand how to change their behavior to obtain better outcomes in some areas, such as course grades. If this is the case, even strong incentives for higher academic performance may not produce notable improvements in key outcomes. In our study, students may have understood that the opportunities presented by the Promise depend on displaying better behavior in school, and therefore reacted to the Promise in ways that resulted in fewer students spending time in suspension. Yet the students may simply not know how to achieve a higher GPA.

Are promise programs, which use the gift of college to motivate students, but don’t necessarily teach them “how to achieve a higher GPA”—or, in general, how to get there—the best use of the funds it takes to run them? It’s a policy question worth literally millions of dollars.

“I don’t have an opinion one way or the other right now,” said Gabriella Gonzalez, a sociologist at the RAND Corporation who conducted a study of the promise program in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is in the midst of evaluating the one in New Haven, Connecticut. “There are definitely a lot of students who’ve gone on to college who wouldn’t have… They’ve had a great impact in changing culture. But I would feel more confident if there was a cost-benefit analysis, and we haven’t been able to do that yet."

Promise programs can inspire school districts to invest in tutoring and college counseling, said Michelle Miller-Adams of the Upjohn Institute, reinvigorating teachers with the knowledge that opportunities await their young charges. “What has been transformative is that it’s so simple, and there’s so much money,” she said. “It’s less powerful to say, go to school here and we’ll make sure you meet with a guidance counselor and know what aid you qualify for. That’s as valuable, maybe even more valuable, but around getting people in the community excited, that’s a less powerful message.”

In Gonzalez’s study of the Pittsburgh Promise—which, unlike Kalamazoo, has an eligibility cut-off of a 2.5 GPA—she found: “Focus group students consistently reported that Promise funds motivated them to strive for a 2.5 GPA, attend school regularly, and seek postsecondary education. In addition, they reported that their parents pushed them to attend school and meet the 2.5 GPA requirement that would make them Promise ready.” The Promise had also increased the number of students enrolling in college, she observed, and seemed to help them stay in school while peers without funding dropped out at higher rates.