Here's What Our Economy Needs If We're Going to Raise the Minimum Wage

On Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office delivered a mixed verdict on Democrats' proposal to increase the federal minimum wage to $10.10: The hike would raise wages for 16 million people, lift 900,000 people out of poverty, and kill 500,000 jobs. But what if there were a way to improve Americans' incomes without any job loss? In fact, there is.

It’s called full employment. And if the CBO is right that hundreds of thousands of Americans would lose their jobs due to a minimum-wage hike, then getting the economy back to full employment is even more important.

“You want those people to be rehired as soon as possible, because remember, when they get their next low-wage job, it’s a better low wage job,” said Jared Bernstein, a senior fellow at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities and the former chief economist to Vice President Joe Biden. “You want to achieve as tight a labor market as you can, because the benefits of a tight job market flow down most emphatically to those at the low-end.” (Bernstein supports the president's plan to raise the minimum-wage.)

So, what are some ideas for moving the economy back toward full employment? Bernstein and Dean Baker, the co-director of the Center for Economic Policy Research, have a few ideas. They released a free e-book a few months ago that proposed the following: