When Millenials Can't Move Out of Their Parents' Basements the Entire Economy Suffers

While weak wages and high unemployment for young people explains much of the problem, an analysis from the New York Fed offers compelling evidence for the role of student debt. In 2012, 30-year-olds were more likely to have a mortgage if they had no student debt than if they did. The same trend held for vehicle purchases. In one way, this makes no sense—college graduates have much higher average wages than their counterparts, and should have a higher percentage of auto and home purchases. But student debt is holding them back. Indeed, you can say that student debt is crowding out other forms of credit. For example, high student loan delinquencies damage credit scores, often putting access to credit out of reach. Just having a student loan increases overall debt, making it hard to qualify for other loans, especially under new mortgage rules that limit total debt for a would-be borrower to 43 percent of their annual income.

This isn’t just about the housing market; it’s about the entire economy. A struggling student debt holder who can’t afford a mortgage—or find a job—may also have trouble affording rent or passing a credit check from a landlord. They may have to find roommates to bunk with, or move back in with their parents. This leads to a reduction in household formation, one of our most unsung economic indicators.

First and foremost, household formation measures housing demand. “The number of households matters for construction, which is the main way housing adds to economic growth,” says Jed Kolko of housing data analyst Trulia. In addition, if you’re not moving into a new home or apartment, you’re not buying furnishings or appliances or decorations. You’re not buying that container of salt everyone seems to have in their pantry. You’re not paying an additional bill for electricity or cable television or broadband Internet. Demand for a whole range of services goes down. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing in the economy; consumer spending on services has lagged other purchases since the recession, and it may explain much of our listless economic growth. A “kids living in the basement” economy simply has no vigor.

We know that household formation dropped dramatically over the past several years. Research from the Cleveland Fed finds that, while household formation averaged 1.5 million from 1997–2007, from 2008–2010 it bottomed to just 500,000 a year, even as the population expanded. “The greatest shortfall occurred among young adults,” notes the report, with the “headship rate”—the probability that someone is the head of a household—falling fastest for those aged 18–34. Only one-third of all millennials head their own household, a nearly 40-year low, according to analysis from the Pew Center for Research. Similarly, Pew found that 36 percent of millennials, 21.6 million young Americans, live in their parents’ homes. The share of young adults who move is at a 50-year low, an indicator of lack of funds.

Has household formation come back along with the recovery? It’s hard to say. Trulia’s Jed Kolko explains that there are two main measurements of the headship rate: the Current Population Survey and the American Community Survey. And these surveys show different trends. The Current Population Survey, which is more recent, shows an increase in the headship rate for the last three years. But the American Community Survey, which has a much larger sample, shows the headship rate dipping and then flatlining in 2012. “The decline has either slowed or reversed,” Kolko says. This could be attributable to survey assumptions about population growth, but it makes it hard for economists to definitively say whether the household formation crash was just a blip from the recession, or part of a more lasting “kids in the basement” trend. Indeed, even in the more favorable Current Population Survey data, the share of young adults living with parents remains well above pre-recession rates, even for the employed.