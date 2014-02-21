Yuna Kim Has Not Had Plastic Surgery, and Koreans Love Her For It

When the Olympic judges placed South Korean figure skater Yuna Kim second to Russian Adelina Sotnikova yesterday, her fans wouldn’t have it: Nearly two million have already signed a petition to have the judging re-opened. American skating enthusiasts might know Kim for her artistic style or her signature “camel spin”, but in South Korea—where she’s known as “Queen Yuna”—there’s another reason women love her: Unlike most Korean celebrities and “pop stars”, she appears not to have had plastic surgery—even though she has the kind of eyelids that would send many Korean girls running to the doctor.

“Most Korean girls want plastic surgery,” said Lee Tea Yang, a trader in Seoul. “Yuna Kim made a new era. There has never been a star like her.”





Though statistics are hard to verify, South Korea consistently ranks in the top few countries worldwide for per capita plastic surgery. One of the most popular procedures is “double eyelid surgery”, in which doctors use a combination of cutting and stitching to create a crease in Asians’ typically flat upper eyelids, giving the eyes a larger, rounder, arguably Westernized appearance.





Doctors can tailor the procedure to suit their clients’ budget and preferences. The “full incision” method—the most painful and permanent—can mean two hours on the operating table and a month in recovery, while the temporary “suture” method is less invasive, substituting surgical stitches for incisions. Girls who can’t afford surgery can buy tape or glue kits from most drugstores for a few dollars: When they glue their eyelids into a crease before bed, they wake up with a fold that, with some luck, will persist throughout the following day.