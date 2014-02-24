Obama Is Floundering on Trade Because He's Too Much Like Bill Clinton, Not Too Little

In fairness to Obama, his administration is closer to the healthy skeptic end of the spectrum than any administration in decades. During his first year in office, he slapped a tariff on Chinese tire imports after the government’s International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that they were “disruptive” to the U.S. market. Obama renegotiated the Korean Trade Agreement he inherited from George W. Bush to make it much more favorable to U.S. car manufacturers. He has brought numerous trade enforcement actions against China and India—“twice the rate of the previous administration,” Froman recently boasted to me by phone from Singapore. During the TPP negotiations, Obama’s envoys have targeted the massive subsidies that companies in countries like Vietnam effectively receive by virtue of being owned by the government. “We're crafting new obligations and have made extremely good progress,” Froman says. “We're seeking provisions with teeth, including the availability of trade sanctions.”

On the other hand, being more of a globalization-skeptic than your predecessors is not much of a feat if you happened to be elected president in 2008. (Just look at the Korean deal Bush inked, which was preposterously one-sided.) Obama’s enforcement actions often seem tepid (the ITC recommended 55% tariffs on Chinese tires; the administration went with 35%) and suspiciously timed (they have a knack for proliferating during election years and when the administration is trying to pass trade legislation in Congress). And while Froman says the right things about getting tough on state-owned companies abroad, we won’t where we stand until the final TPP agreement sees the light of day.

What we do know, based on leaked text of negotiations, is that U.S. officials are hard at work on priorities other than U.S. jobs. Many of them look like the priorities of the financial sector, as well as big energy, chemical, and pharmaceutical companies. For example, Froman’s team, like the U.S. trade reps that came before him, is pressing to make it harder for countries to restrict the flow of capital across their borders, regulations that helped insulate the likes of Malaysia and Chile from recent financial crises, but which are unpopular on Wall Street. The U.S. negotiators also favor provisions that would make it easier for companies to challenge a variety of financial, consumer, and environmental regulations in foreign countries, and which could help, say, European banks to chip away at Wall Street reform in this country. Froman made a point of saying last week that such criticisms of U.S. trade policy were 20 years out of date. And it's true that, relative to his predecessors, he has softened these sorts of demands. But the proposals he's pushing reflect the same basic model the U.S. government has employed for years. They're part of what kicked up such hard feelings around NAFTA in the 1990s.

And then there’s the matter of currency manipulation—that is, countries artificially depressing their own exchange rate to boost exports—which is quite possibly the most pernicious way foreign countries gain advantage over Americans. Domestic manufacturers have spent years agitating to put safeguards against the practice into the trade agreements we sign. Most recently, the big automakers backed a provision that would suspend the benefits of TPP for a year if a member country manipulates its currency. The Obama administration has repeatedly resisted these ideas, arguing that it’s up to the Treasury secretary to police currency manipulation. “Currency is a top priority for the President and the Treasury Department,” says Froman. “They have been working aggressively on this issue.” In fact, while the Obama Treasury has had some limited success nudging China to boost the value of its currency, it’s an issue the department has waded into rather meekly, and with great angst.

Even with this substantive baggage, the public face of U.S. trade policy could go a long way toward signaling an administration’s good faith. After all, Congress must frequently cast key votes—like on fast track authority—long before the deals themselves are finalized, in which case all it has to go by is the administration’s word. But there’s little about Obama’s top trade officials that would give them much credibility among trade skeptics. Froman’s predecessor, Ron Kirk, had a disconcerting habit of suggesting that the decline of U.S. manufacturing jobs was desirable. Froman is more circumspect, but there’s not much in his background—chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Bob Rubin in the late ‘90s, later a Citigroup executive—that suggests a particular passion for manufacturing. In his previous Obama administration incarnation, Froman was a top White House official working on the so-called pivot to Asia, suggesting at the very least that his interest in trade has more to do with geopolitics—like containing China—than U.S. jobs.

Contrast Froman with, say, Ron Bloom, a former investment banker who spent years working for the United Steelworkers union, where he helped revive dozens of steel mills facing liquidation. Bloom joined the Obama administration in 2009 to help negotiate the auto bailout and then, for his troubles, was promoted to White House manufacturing czar, a position that afforded him remarkably little authority to go along with his lofty title. Had Obama appointed Bloom rather than Froman as his second trade representative, the administration would have had instant credibility on the left and within the manufacturing community. Someone like Bloom could have looked at Harry Reid with a straight face and assured him he wouldn’t regret approving fast track authority.

Of course, had Obama installed Bloom at USTR, neoliberal trade mau-mau-ers like Gary Hufbauer and Carla Hills would almost certainly have hyperventilated about looming protectionism. And their complaints would almost certainly have been nonsense. In an era of rising globalization agita, the strategy that maximizes your chances of expanding trade is the strategy that takes the skeptics’ anxieties most seriously. If only someone had informed the president.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor at The New Republic. Follow @noamscheiber

Note: I added language clarifying that Froman continues to negotiate in hopes of making another push in Congress, and clarifying the nature of Wyden's opposition to fast-track, shortly after this piece was posted.