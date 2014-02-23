Yulia Tymoshenko Returns to Politics, and Ukraine's Liberals Aren't Too Pleased

Tymoshenko pressed on. After such a hard-won victory, she said, "if a government, a parliament is formed without you, it would be amoral." She urged the crowd not to leave the Maidan until all their demands had been met. "Under no circumstances can you leave this square, until you have accomplished all that you set out to accomplish," she said. "If someone tells you that your work here is done and that you should go home, don't believe a word of it." No more secret agreements, no more couloirs, she said, a master of secret agreements in couloirs. "I want to say to you on behalf of everyone that, until now, politicians have not been worthy of you. And I want to do everything so that you see new politicians, new civil servants."

And then the old Tymoshenko came out.

"Starting today, I am getting back to work," she said. "I will not a miss a moment to make sure that you feel happy in your own land." And she promised that she would be Ukraine's guarantor that the people are no longer duped by their politicians.

It sounded like the opening volley of a campaign, and there had already been rumors leaking from her camp that evening that Tymoshenko planned to run in the newly announced presidential elections in May. And the crowd wasn't having any of it.

When I was in Kiev last, in November 2009, Tymoshenko was running for president against Viktor Yanukovich, and her chances did not look good: Kievans I spoke to were fed up with her ruthless political style. Moreover, they saw her as a main reason for the ultimate failure of the Orange Revolution. She was also of questionable moral caliber: her fortune, then numbering in the hundreds of millions, was stashed abroad in cash and gold bullion, her mansion guarded by an army of personal bodyguards. Her business partner and crony politician Pavlo Lazarenko was in federal prison in the U.S. for money laundering, wire fraud, and transporting illegal goods, and there were charges that he siphoned off over $20 billion of Ukraine's public funds into personal accounts in the U.S. Tymoshenko had herself been arrested for trying to smuggle out millions in cash. There were rumors that she even canceled a trip to New York, fearing arrest in connection with Lazarenko's case. By the time she stepped out onto the Maidan, in 2004, she had become known as the "Gas Princess" for her iron fisted reign over Ukraine's notoriously murky and corrupt gas sector. At one point, she controlled one third of it, or 20 percent of Ukraine's GDP.