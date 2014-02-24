The Ukrainian Revolution Will Be Instagrammed

Maidan, night, cease fire.
This is a field kitchen on the Maidan.
And this is an infirmary at the Mikhailovsky Cathedral. #Kiev
Chernovtsy in the house, which some of you may remember from Jewish history. #Kiev
Keeping warm on the Maidan. #Kiev
These guys stole this thing. #Kiev
Cossack in the house. #Kiev
Nightfall, barricades, Mercedes. #Kiev
Hot dogs, anyone? #EuroMaidan #Kiev
Espresso machine on the barricades in #Kiev. #latergram
Nativity scene on the #euromaidan. #Kiev
Memorial for those who were killed this week in #Kiev
Glory to the heroes. #Kiev
A makeshift church on the #Euromaidan. #Kiev
On the barricades. #Kiev #Euromaidan
Boxer-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko talks to people on the barricades in #Kiev.
Victory. #kiev
Barricades in #Kiev. #latergram
"Fight, and you will win." A message for Moscow? #kiev #latergram
#Kiev
#Kiev
#Kiev
Flowers, candles, and plastic rosaries for those killed in the violence on Thursday in #Kiev.
There's got to be a flower shortage in #Kiev tonight.
In the make-shift infirmary in the lobby of the Hotel #Ukraine in #Kiev, a sign advertises the services of a volunteer psychologist.
Eastern Front guards Lenin. Donetsk, #Ukraine.