The Ukrainian Revolution Will Be Instagrammed

Maidan, night, cease fire.

This is a field kitchen on the Maidan.

And this is an infirmary at the Mikhailovsky Cathedral. #Kiev

Chernovtsy in the house, which some of you may remember from Jewish history. #Kiev

Keeping warm on the Maidan. #Kiev

These guys stole this thing. #Kiev

Cossack in the house. #Kiev

Nightfall, barricades, Mercedes. #Kiev

Hot dogs, anyone? #EuroMaidan #Kiev

Espresso machine on the barricades in #Kiev. #latergram

Nativity scene on the #euromaidan. #Kiev

Memorial for those who were killed this week in #Kiev

Glory to the heroes. #Kiev

A makeshift church on the #Euromaidan. #Kiev

On the barricades. #Kiev #Euromaidan

Boxer-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko talks to people on the barricades in #Kiev.

Victory. #kiev

Barricades in #Kiev. #latergram

"Fight, and you will win." A message for Moscow? #kiev #latergram

#Kiev

#Kiev

#Kiev

Flowers, candles, and plastic rosaries for those killed in the violence on Thursday in #Kiev.

There's got to be a flower shortage in #Kiev tonight.

In the make-shift infirmary in the lobby of the Hotel #Ukraine in #Kiev, a sign advertises the services of a volunteer psychologist.

Eastern Front guards Lenin. Donetsk, #Ukraine.

