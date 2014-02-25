House of Nerds

Bill Foster (IL-11)





With the retirements of Holt and (in 2010) Michigan Republican Vernon Ehlers, Foster is now the last of the once-thriving troika of House physicists. The Harvard PhD helped design giant particle accelerators at the Department of Energy’s Fermilab—this after co-founding a basement startup at 19 that later grew into a worldwide electronic lighting concern. His campaign website listed 31 endorsements from Nobel Prize winners (take it with a small grain of salt, though; one was Barack Obama).

Terri Sewell (AL-07)





A daughter of Alabama’s Black Belt, Sewell is the candidate on our list who set the most precedents along the way. She was the first black valedictorian at Selma High School, the first black female partner at her distinguished Birmingham law firm, and the first black woman elected to the Alabama delegation. She also helped elect the first black members of Britain’s parliament as a student at Oxford University, where she received a master’s with first-class honors. Completing her education with a law degree from Harvard, Sewell set out on the path that led to her election to Congress in 2010, where she was elected Freshman Class President and chosen to serve as Chief Deputy Whip in just her second term.

Tom Cole (OK-04)





Cole might get my vote. The fifth-generation Oklahoman is perennially lauded for his tactical sharpness, even drawing plaudits from White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer, who dubbed him the “politically smartest GOPer in the House.” The electoral savvy he honed in his home state as an ex-pollster and consultant has served him well in public office, where he has been a kind of Republican Cassandra inveighing against legislative hardball like the obstruction of Hurricane Sandy relief packages. He can boast his share of book learnin’ too, having picked up a master’s degree from Yale and a PhD in British history from the University of Oklahoma, as well as obtaining prestigious Watson and Fulbright Fellowships.

Cole is a dream candidate for Speaker of the House (once the present Speaker either retires or is found face-down with Eric Cantor’s letter opener sticking out of his back), and this New York Times interview, a master class in political pragmatism that darts between candor and evasion, shows why.

Thomas Massie (KY-04)





With the current state of partisan polarization in the House, this list was bound to include a firebrand, and Massie definitely fits that description. A Kentucky Republican elected with the backing of the Paul family, he was one of a handful of breakaway Republican representatives who voted against Boehner for Speaker last year, and later characterized this fall’s shutdown as “not a big deal.” He also sports one of the most intriguing backgrounds of anyone in Washington, notching two engineering degrees from M.I.T.—he won a $30,000 student prize for inventors along the way—and establishing a prosperous company that specializes in touch-based computer modeling.