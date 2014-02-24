Alec Baldwin Hates the Paparazzi. What Do They Think of Themselves?

New York magazine may seem like an unusual channel for a diatribe against New York media, but that’s where Alec Baldwin chose to announce he “just can't live in New York anymore,” pinning his troubles on the city’s tabloid culture.

“I loathe and despise the media in a way I did not think possible,” writes Baldwin, whose rocky relationship with the press went even further downhill recently when a TMZ videographer accused him—falsely, he maintains—of using a homophobic slur.

“Everything I hated about L.A. I’m beginning to crave,” he goes on. “L.A. is a place where you live behind a gate, you get in a car, your interaction with the public is minimal.”

Baldwin is hardly the first celebrity to complain about prying paparazzi—and paparazzi don’t, in general, evoke a lot of sympathy. (Chasing Baldwin out of New York would fall pretty low on the list of crimes they’ve been implicated in.) But how do the paps see themselves? For a 2011 paper in the journal Visual Communication Quarterly, Ray Murray of Oklahoma State University carried out interviews with 12 professional paparazzi in New York and L.A., all of whom had been full-time paparazzi for 10 to 20 years.