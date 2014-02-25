Are Federal Workers Overpaid?





In 2010, the average federal worker made $32.30 an hour. That certainly sounds like a lot, but it comes with a few caveats. Federal workers are also better educated on average than their private sector counterparts. 52 percent have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to just 32 percent of private sector workers. On average, they are four years older as well (45 vs. 41). Older, better educated workers are bound to have incomes above the national average.

So what happens when you adjust for those facts? The Congressional Budget Office did just that in 2012 (along with controlling for a few other factors such as geography and employer size) and concluded that relative pay—that is, whether federal workers do better or worse than equivalent private sector counterparts—depends heavily on educational attainment. In general, if you have an advanced education, you'll likely to make more working for a private company than you would if worked for the government. But if you have less education, and end up in a lower-paying job, you're going to take home more pay as a federal employee than you would working for a business in the private sector. That makes sense—the people with the most skills have a lot more leverage to demand high salaries from private employers, while lesser skilled workers do better when they have union representation, which these days is more common in the government.

The story on benefits—mainly pensions and health insurance—was different. For those forms of compensation, the CBO found that workers at all education levels received more from the government than from private sector employers. The CBO report came with plenty of caveats, as usual. The agency noted that it couldn't measure "work effort," for example, and that federal employees often have greater job security, which may "decrease the compensation that the federal government needs to offer." (The CBO report also came before the recent budget deal—the one that requires them to pay more for their pensions.) But it produced a pretty clear bottom line: Overall, the CBO said, “the federal government paid 16 percent more in total compensation than it would have if average compensation had been comparable with that in the private sector.”

Immediately after the CBO released its report in 2012, federal union representatives pushed back. They argued that a different report, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was more reliable. The most recent BLS report compared worker pay in similar jobs in certain geographic areas and found that federal workers had incomes 35 lower than their private sector counterparts. However, that study excluded benefits altogether. And others have argued that the data that BLS uses, which it is required by law to use, is not suited for comparing wages between federal and private sector workers.