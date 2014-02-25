A Little Narcissism Is Good For You

Denouncing the narcissism of the young seems to have become a generational rite of passage, from the Silent Generation labeling the Baby Boomers “the ‘me’ generation” to the Boomers calling their own kids “the ‘me me me’ generation.” Calling young people self-centered is an easy way to annoy them, but it might do something more egregious: diminish the important psychoanalytic concept of narcissism. Elizabeth Lunbeck, who teaches the history of psychiatry at Vanderbilt University, is on a mission to rescue the concept of narcissism with her new book, The Americanization of Narcissism.

“It’s very easy to call someone a narcissist,” says Lunbeck. “But if the category is so diluted that everyone is a narcissist, it loses its explanatory power.” Lunbeck traces the history of the notion of narcissism in the American imagination, revealing how misconceptions came about and how they can be rectified.

Alice Robb: Are we becoming more narcissistic?

Elizabeth Lunbeck: The language of self-esteem is far more prevalent now than it was 40 or 50 years ago, certainly, but does that mean that people are more narcissistic? I’m not sure. People love to hear that the young are the most narcissistic ever. It makes for good copy. But some of the things that are invoked as exemplary of narcissism, like selfies—you can go back and look at all the ways people were documenting themselves in the past using different technology.