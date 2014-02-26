President Barack Obama is announcing a $302 billion infrastructure plan Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota. The White House is acting like that's a huge sum and its opponents are sure to vilify it for the same reason. But while it's a substantial amount, it's not nearly as big as it sounds—some budget math masks the true size of the investment. But it's more than Republicans are proposing, and while it doesn't solve the underlying problems of our highway funding, it recognizes that the political obstacles of finding a permanent solution are insurmountable right now.

Every year, highway transportation spending is funded through the Highway Trust Fund. Revenue for this fund comes from the gas tax, which has not been updated in decades, causing inflation to slowly eat away at it. That has left the fund with a shortfall in recent years, which Congress has covered by moving money from other parts of the budget. The authorization for that funding expires at the end of September, though, so Congress will have to pass a bill to once again cover the funding gap or the Department of Transportation will have to drastically cut back services.

Over the next four years, the Congressional Budget Office projects that gap to be $61 billion, nearly 30 percent of the Highway Trust Fund's expected outlays ($217 billion). The president's plan covers all of those outlays, including the shortfall, and includes almost $90 billion in additional spending over the next four years, for a cumulative total of $302 billion. Here's how the White House describes it:

"This amount is sufficient to not only fill the current funding gap in the Highway Trust Fund, but increase surface transportation investment over current projected levels by nearly $90 billion over the next four years. When taking into account existing funding for surface transportation, this plan will result in a total of $302 billion being invested over four years putting people back to work modernizing our transportation infrastructure."