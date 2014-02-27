There Is No Childhood Obesity Epidemic

We do know that public health interventions designed to get people, and particularly children, to lose weight, have uniformly failed to achieve that goal. Again this is not surprising, since it would at a minimum be necessary to understand why obesity rates had increased before one could reasonably expect to design a successful intervention.

Which brings us back to the “stunning” result in the JAMA study, indicating that obesity rates among two to five year olds have plunged over the past decade. Not surprisingly, government agencies are promoting this statistic as possible evidence that Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! campaign, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary this week, is having an effect.

But, as the authors of the JAMA paper themselves note, it’s important not to over-interpret this single number. First, whenever one looks at a much smaller subgroup of a large data set (two to five year olds represented less than ten percent of the study’s subjects) one is more likely to see relatively large percentage variations over time in regard to the prevalence of a characteristic.

So while it is true that the prevalence of obesity in two to five year olds declined by an estimated 39.6 percent between 2003-04 and 2011-12, from 13.9 percent to 8.4 percent, it is also true that, according to the same NHANES data, it declined by 23 percent between 2003-04 and 2005-06, and then rose by 19.8 percent between 2007-08 and 2009-10.

The most plausible explanation for these large oscillations can be found in the definition of “childhood obesity” itself. “Childhood obesity” is a brand-new concept, invented a few years ago for essentially political reasons. The official definition is that children who are at or above what was the ninety-fifth percentile of BMI for age in growth charts from the 1960s and 1970s are now classified as “obese.”

It is important to understand two things about this definition. First, it is quite literally arbitrary: it isn’t based on any epidemiological observation that this or that bad outcome is seen among children who are above this particular definitional cut point. Public health authorities needed a definition for their crusade against a newly invented menace, so they made one up.

Second, tiny variations in average weight will have striking effects on the rate of “childhood obesity,” so defined. For example, in the 2011-12 NHANES data, a few dozen children weighing on average one pound less than their predecessors in the 2003-04 data would be enough to move those children from just above to just below the cut point, thus producing a “stunning” plunge in the rate of childhood obesity.

In short, the imposition of arbitrary definitions on public health statistics provides a far more compelling explanation for both the panic over “childhood obesity,” and the sudden triumph in the war against it, than any policy-driven behavioral changes among the preschool set.