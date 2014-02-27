Washington Is Suffering from a Naive Nostalgia for Old-School Political Bosses

Observing the spectacle of Speaker John Boehner and other leaders of the Republican Party as they desperately try and fail to find even a negotiating position on issues such as the debt limit, immigration and tax reform, it's naturally tempting to wish for the days when party leaders followed former Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn's advice that they should "go along to get along." In recent weeks, NYU law professor Richard Pildes contended in the political science blog The Monkey Cage that the core problem in our politics is the "fragmentation" of parties: First-termers like Senators Ted Cruz and Elizabeth Warren are able to drive the debate to the ideological edges, protected by their own activist bases and sources of money, and undisciplined by their parties. Jonathan Rauch made a similar "Case for Corruption" in The Atlantic: "Politics needs good leaders, but it needs good followers even more...The next round of political reform should make party bosses and political machines stronger, not weaker. The candidate-selection process should be tweaked to reduce the sway of grass-roots activists and return power to party grandees."

There's a lot to this appealingly contrarian argument, and I've made a version of it myself. There's little doubt that the renunciation of earmarked appropriations took away a kind of currency that congressional leaders could distribute to make the place run, or that campaign money coming through ideologically driven outside groups rather than parties has deepened polarization and empowered some destructive individuals.

But the careers of three representatives who recently announced plans to retire after this term, with a total of almost 140 years of service among them, should be a cautionary reminder that we can go too far in the direction of nostalgia for party grandees and their subservient followers. John Dingell Jr. (D-MI), Henry Waxman (D-CA), and George Miller (D-CA) were neither party leaders nor followers, and they neither dispensed nor collected earmarks—but they did more to shape the direction of American government than any Speaker of the House or Senate leader in the years in which they served. They were political entrepreneurs, as independent and freewheeling in their own constructive way as Cruz in his way, endlessly looking for opportunities to forge new coalitions, put new ideas or issues on the agenda, or find small policy tweaks that might produce big results. (Waxman's subtle, step-by-step expansion of Medicaid, from a program for only the most destitute to one that supports working poor families, is the best example.)

All three chaired important committees, but that was not the only source of their influence. Only Dingell fits the archetype of the "powerful committee chair," with the vast jurisdiction of the Energy and Commerce Committee that he ran while Democrats controlled the House until Waxman succeeded him from 2009 to 2011. In fact, Dingell was a participant, and Waxman and Miller were the earliest beneficiaries of the 1970s reforms that broke down the stifling miniature potentates built by House and Senate committee chairs, often conservative Southern Democrats. By changing committee jurisdictions and giving subcommittees staff and power, those reforms opened up a new era in Congress, in which the talents, interests, constituencies and personalities of dozens of individual members suddenly mattered. It was the era when, to understand Congress, you would pore over the Almanac of American Politics as if it were the Baseball Almanac, in which men like Dingell, Miller and Waxman were future Hall of Famers, and others were marked as workhorses, showhorses, promising rookies, troublemakers, or products of their politically complex districts.