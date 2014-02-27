One Upshot of Shrinking the Army: It'll Be Easier to Kick Our Foreign-Intervention Habit

U.S. politicians and generals learned the wrong lesson from their total victory in the war against Hitler and his Axis allies. The Soviet empire was a brutal failure, not the latest mortal threat to the U.S. and its allies. Neither the Pathet Lao, the Vietcong, pro-Castro Cubans, nor the Sandinistas were savage, expansionist forces which “freedom-loving” Americans had to subdue. In the Third World, more than a thousand U.S. bases did little or nothing to end oppression or nurture free societies. In Okinawa, the Philippines, and, more recently, Iraq, they were deeply resented by the local population.

However, distinctions should always be made. Following World War II, American bases may have helped stabilize democratic governments, although Stalin had no plans to send the Red Army into Italy or West Germany. And the duty to protect citizens in danger justifies a short and limited incursion that has a decent chance of achieving its purpose. Ironically, a single U.S base in Central Africa could have done more good than all America’s other Third World interventions combined. In 1994, several thousand well-armed Marines might have stopped the genocide of up to 800,000 Tutsis in Rwanda. But, the Cold War was over by then, and the tiny nation lacked any strategic importance. So the President of the United States looked away.

At least, Bill Clinton now regrets that he did not act in Rwanda. Johnson, Nixon, and Reagan never thought to apologize for their wars of choice, all of which, save the tragicomic invasion of Grenada in 1986, were military failures and tarred America’s image around the world.

Many who now criticize Obama for not taking military action in Syria neglect this woeful history; some, it appears, would like to repeat it. Writing in The New York Times, Michael Ignatieff blames the President for not helping the rebels overthrow Assad: “It is only prudent now to back diplomacy with force so that the consequences do not become deadlier still,” advises this much honored liberal who once thought it “prudent” to invade Iraq if there were even a 1 percent chance that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. In The Washington Post, Richard Cohen complains, “An increasingly messy world is looking for guidance. But not only does the United States refuse to be its policeman, it won’t even be its hall monitor.”

An efficient police force may be able to impose order, for a while; it cannot rebuild a nation or teach its citizens to be tolerant democrats. Of course, a long series of failed interventions does not ensure the next one will fail as well. But that dismal record should require anyone who urges lethal action to give the American public a precise and honest explanation of how U.S. bombs and military advisors will force Assad’s regime to give up power and enable Syrians to erect a better government in its place.