Why Do Liberals Tolerate Pseudoscience at Whole Foods?

Where Schulson goes wrong, I think, is in claiming that neither creationism nor quackery is especially harmful:

I’m not saying that homeopathy is especially harmful; I’m saying that creationism may be relatively harmless. In isolation, unless you’re a biologist, your thoughts on creation don’t matter terribly much to your fellow citizens; and unless you’re a physician, your reliance on Sacred Healing Food to cure all ills is your own business.

Well, creationism isn’t harmful only to biologists: it’s harmful to the public, and in three ways. First, when taught in schools, it prevents children from learning about one of the great wonders of nature and the central organizing theory of biology: the fact all living creatures descend from a single ancestral organism, largely via the naturalistic process of natural selection, and that every species on Earth is related to every other one. That’s simply amazing, even to jaded biologists like me.

Second, creationism, an outgrowth of religion, enables further magical thinking and blurs the lines between science and religion—which is the same as blurring the lines between rationality and irrationality.

Third, the fight to get creationism in the schools is a fight against America’s First Amendment to the Constitution: freedom of (and from) religion. If we allowed creationism in schools, there’s no doubt—as advocates of Intelligent Design have made clear with their Wedge Strategy make clear—that further incursion of religion would follow, culiminating in theocratic public education.

And yes, it’s people’s own business whether they dose themselves with overpriced water—unless they have something that’s infectious. And, even if they don’t, homeopathy—like false medical claims for items like ashwagandha root—is dangerous because it deludes people into thinking that they can cure themselves and forget about doctors. It so happens that I had a friend with salivary gland cancer, and he initially relied on homeopathic medicine to treat it. After it became clear that the water cure didn’t work, he finally got himself to a real doctor and had an operation. I think he’s in the clear now, but he could have easily died had he not come to his senses. So yes, homeopathy is dangerous—in fact more dangerous than creationism if you simply count human health. Whether creationism leads to less overall “well being” than homeopathy, given that both enable magical thinking, is something we can’t adjudicate. But since neither is true, we should oppose both.

Sadly, Schulson undercuts his thesis by offering an analysis of why we fault creationists so much more than Whole Foods, even though both purvey pseudoscience. He gives two reasons:

The first is that Whole Foods is a for-profit business, while the Creation Museum is the manifestation of an explicitly religious and political movement. For some reason, there’s a special stream of American rage directed at ideological attacks on science that seems to evaporate when the offender is a for-profit corporation. It wasn’t especially surprising that Bill Nye would go and debate Ken Ham; it would have been unusual had he, say, challenged executives at the biotech company Syngenta—which has seemingly been running a smear campaign against a Berkeley biologist—to a conversation about scientific integrity, or challenged Paleo Magazine’s editors to a debate about archaeology. For those of us outside the fundamentalist world, I imagine that the Creation Museum gift shop is the one part of the museum that makes some kind of sense. Well, okay, they’re trying to make money with this stuff. Meanwhile, Whole Foods responds to its customers, as any good business should.

I doubt this. I don’t see the shoppers at Whole Foods being especially pro-business. In fact, I see them as anti-business, at least when those are agrobusinesses or Big Pharma. My own theory is that Whole Foods customers either aren’t aware of the homeopathic remedies in the store (the person who took me there didn’t know about them), or they don’t know what homeopathy is. Those sorts of remedies are, I think, far more common in Europe, where they’re sometimes included in nationalized health coverage) than in the U.S. As for the health advantages of organic food, well, that’s almost a religious belief, and nothing will dissuade its adherents.

Schulson gives another reason why creationists draw more opprobrium than left-wing cranks and quacks:

And, second, we often have it stuck in our heads that science communicators have only failed to speak to the religious right. But while issues of science-and-society are always tied up, in some ways, with politics, they’re not bound to any particular part of the spectrum. Just ask Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., liberal political scion and vaccine skeptic extraordinaire, or Prince Charles, who pushed British health ministers to embrace homeopathic medicine.

This is wrong in one way and right in another. It’s wrong because many science communicators do call out pseudoscience on both the left and right: these include people like Harriet Hall, Simon Singh, Sharon Hill, and David Gorski, who criticize alternative medicine (the purview of liberals), while others like Richard Dawkins, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and me go after creationism—the bailiwick of religious conservatives.

But Schulson is right that left-wing quackery—the kind on tap at Whole Foods—is often given a pass, for most intellectuals are on the left, and it is science-friendly intellectuals who debunk pseudoscience. (For obvious reasons, right-wingers resist skepticism, for that leads to criticism of religion.)

Now some “left-wing pseudoscience”, like the false belief that vaccination causes autism and other dangers, has been roundly condemned (see the piece by Julia Joffe in these pages), but, by and large, we give a pass to quackery purveyed by liberals or New Agers. There’s a lot of criticism of creationism, but not so much of acupuncture, spiritual healing like reiki, homeopathy, organic food, and belief in the paranormal. That’s because neither conservatives nor liberals have a monopoly on magical thinking, but the left dominates the skeptical movement. And while magical thinking on the right is dominated by religious belief, the brand on the left comes from pure ignorance of science and, perhaps, a weakness for nonreligious “spirituality.”

In the end, the characterization of organic foods as a more healthful alternative to normal diets (wash your produce if you’re worried!), and the purveying of homeopathic and nutritional supplements with no proven health benefits, are offenses to rationality. Magical thinking is simply superstition, whether it be the belief that wine turns into the blood of Jesus, or that vials of expensive water can cure cancer.

Jerry A. Coyne is a Professor of Ecology and Evolution at The University of Chicago and author of Why Evolution is True, as well as the eponymous website. A version of this post originally appeared on the Oxford University Press Blog. Images via Shutterstock.com.