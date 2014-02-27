Why Is the Justice Dept. More Concerned with Respecting Swiss Laws Than Enforcing Our Own?

At yesterday’s hearing, Levin asked Justice Department officials James Cole and Kathryn Keneally why they haven’t enforced the subpoenas or rounded up the indicted bankers. And Cole and Keneally basically cited a jurisdictional issue, the same one that Credit Suisse bankers highlighted earlier in the day. If Swiss bankers release the names of account holders to comply with American subpoenas, they would be subject to fines and even imprisonment in Switzerland. They will only deliver names as part of bilateral treaty protocols, a slow process undermined by heavy evidentiary burdens implemented by the Swiss Parliament and its courts.

Cole and Keneally repeated this argument, maintaining that enforcing subpoenas would not be successful, because Swiss bankers would rather pay fines in America for not complying than face jail in their home country by complying. But Levin made the correct point that the dilemmas of Swiss bankers who violate U.S. law shouldn’t matter to the Justice Department. “That’s a terrible admission, that enforcing subpoenas has no effect,” Levin said. And it reflects how DoJ has simply lived in its own head when it comes to enforcing white-collar crime. Time and again law enforcement officials have alleged that financial crimes are hard for juries to decipher and involve too many burdens for conviction, essentially playing out hypotheticals about jury trials that have never been conducted. The idea that enforcing U.S. law would endanger Swiss bankers sounds like Attorney General Eric Holder’s admission that prosecuting financial crimes would endanger the U.S. economy.

Levin also criticized Cole and Keneally for a lack of creativity and urgency in bringing pressure to bear on Swiss banks to give up names. For instance, Levin asked if the Justice Department consulted with the Federal Reserve to threaten the U.S. operating licenses of Swiss banks that refuse to comply with subpoenas. “If we do that I can almost guarantee you that those banks are going to have to comply,” Levin said. Cole refused to answer questions about tactics and procedures used against Swiss banks.

The same question about tactics can be asked about financial fraud prosecutions. The Justice Department has never used the provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley law that forces CEOs to certify the accuracy of their financial statements and the establishment of internal controls that guard against fraud. Though this provision carries a five-year prison sentence, it has never been contemplated as a tool in enforcement.

When not evading Levin’s questions about the lack of aggressiveness or the preoccupation with Swiss law over U.S. law, Cole and Keneally argued that DoJ has, actually, done a good job enforcing tax evasion. But the numbers fall apart upon scrutiny. Cole said that the Department has publicly cited 73 account holders and 35 bankers with criminal charges related to offshore banking. But then he acknowledged that only seven of the account holders have been convicted, only five of the bankers have made guilty pleas, and none of the bankers have been extradited from their home countries. When asked whether the DoJ has attempted extradition, Cole said simply, “the Swiss will not extradite their civilians.”