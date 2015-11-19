Reston's identification with the powerful manifests itself in several ways. Frequently Reston will write a column consisting almost entirely of quotations and paraphrases from someone important. In recent months he has written such columns about (or rather with) Chancellor Helmut Schmidt of West Germany, Prime Minister Joe Clark of Canada, Prime Minister Masayoshi Ohira of Japan, Senator Edward Kennedy, George Kennan, and his favorite, Henry Kissinger, Nicholas von Hoffman says these people talk to Reston because "he's a bulletin board. He's less likely to change your copy than anyone else," That certainly seems to be true, Reston rarely even interjects an opinion about what his subject has said, except to offer some mild praise for "raising important questions," or some such nonsense. Usually these interviews merely let the subject pontificate about whatever pleases him.

Sometimes Reston doesn't even need an interview to get enough quotations to fill up a column; a speech will do, as when British prime minister Margaret Thatcher spoke last December in New York, or when Cyrus Vance spoke in Chicago last May, In these cases Reston often will justify the repetition of a public speech by using it as the occasion for fulsome praise, as he did with Vance: "For almost a generation in Washington louder and more dramatic voices have overwhelmed Cyrus Vance's muted common sense, but he endures, . . . Vance commands the confidence not only of the president but of the leaders of the Congress and the people he has to face in negotiations with other nations," In Thatcher he found a proponent of his own favorite theme: "She reminded us that it is possible to face the perplexities of the 1970s and that she called 'the dangerous decade of the '80s' with serenity and even with hope."

Kissinger is Reston's most frequent guest columnist. Most recently the former secretary of state used Reston to communicate his belief that "there is now such a crisis of confidence abroad in the conduct of US economic and overseas policy that it would be difficult for Mr. Carter to establish an effective working relationship in Europe, the Middle East or with the Soviet Union were he to be re-elected," Reston relies heavily on Kissinger as both source and subject; once he even headlined a column "By Henry Kissinger, with James Reston," Even some of Reston's most devoted admirers concede that his apparent closeness to Kissinger is embarrassing. But Reston scoffs at the notion that he is too cozy with Kissinger, "It's an entirely professional relationship," he says. "He's been in my house since 1969 only two times; I've never been in his, I've never been too close to him. If you think so, ask him about my reports on the Christmas bombing or the Paris talks,"

Kissinger did indeed question the accuracy of Reston's report on the Paris peace talks in 1972, which said the US was prepared to sign an agreement alone if the South Vietnamese refused to sign. But if that report caused Kissinger any irritation, Reston has more than made up for it since by offering him frequent opportunities to keep his name and opinions in the limelight. As for the 1972 Christmas bombing column, Kissinger had nothing to be angry about, Reston did criticize the bombing as "war by tantrum"—a pretty mild phrase, considering the circumstances—but he was referring to Nixon, not his foreign policy adviser. In fact, only a few days later Reston went out of his way to absolve Kissinger of any blame, "It may be, and probably is, true that Mr. Kissinger as well as Secretary of State Rogers and most of the senior officers in the State Department are opposed to the President's bombing offensive in North Vietnam. . . . [Kissinger] has said nothing in public about the bombing in North Vietnam, which he undoubtedly opposes," Reston even suggested that Nixon would have to stop the bombing to prevent Kissinger from resigning. For an official whose reputation depended largely on his cultivation of liberal columnists and reporters, it was very useful to be portrayed as the dove in the Nixon administration. It hardly strains credibility to suspect that Reston was shrewdly used in this instance, or in another, later one. In January 1976, Reston wrote of UN ambassador Daniel Patrick Moynihan, "Mr. Kissinger agrees with Moynihan's defense of American interests, but not with his style, his provocative rhetoric, his rambling off-the-cuff debating tactics, his self-concerning appeals to the rest of the US Foreign Service, or his vicious attacks on the State Department bureaucracy," Moynihan later wrote that when Reston's column appeared, Theodore White called to tell him he had no choice but to resign, since Kissinger obviously was using Reston to undermine him, (Moynihan soon did resign. He, like everyone else, recognized that James Reston was the official voice of the semi-authorities.) Here again some skepticism would have served Reston well. It isn't likely that Kissinger had changed his mind about Moynihan, whose opinions and style were no secret to his former Harvard colleague. What had changed was Kissinger's view of Moynihan's usefulness to the administration. But it would have been politically risky to fire Moynihan outright, since he had gained a wide following. The Reston column was a much neater solution.

Other officials less artful than Kissinger have been able to fool Reston. On August 10, 1973, Reston gushed about a press conference held by Vice President Spiro Agnew, in which Agnew passionately denied charges of peddling influence and accepting bribes. As usual, Reston attributed the expressed views to the air, rather than to himself: “. . . even without knowing the facts in Agnew's case, the feeling after his press conference was very much in his favor—in fact, that finally in this town somebody in power had talked up with candor and passion, and taken the risk of telling the truth," As we now know, this last risk was one Agnew did not take that day. Only two months later he pleaded nolo contendere to bribery charges, and resigned his office.

It appears that Reston has fallen into that oldest of journalistic traps—refraining from criticizing those in positions of power or influence in order to preserve his access. All journalists have to decide whether it's more important to get exclusives from those in a position to give them, or to maintain the freedom to say anything they believe. Columnists face the dilemma more keenly than other journalists, since they are freer to criticize, and yet more likely to be courted by the great, A muckraker like I. F. Stone, for example, lacks the high-level sources because he so lustily castigates those in power. But a bulletin board like Reston has access to those in power in "Washington," in part because he can be trusted not to make them look bad. Certainly Reston would have no trouble getting his phone calls returned even if he made a habit of flogging top officials, since no one in Washington would dare to ignore the New York Times. But he might not get the juicy tidbits, the behind-the-scenes peeks, or the exclusive interviews,

Reston himself practically concedes as much, though not in quite the same terms, "If you spend your life as a hatchet man—and there's something to be said for that—then eventually you find that everybody's out to lunch when you call," he says, "You're left with only your own opinion, I wouldn't like that, because my own opinions aren't that good."

The problem isn't just that Reston is too cautious about preserving his good relations with top sources, ("I've never held something out of the column in order to keep from losing a source," he says,) He's too much a gentleman to even wish to criticize the sort of people he relies on for information. It's hard to imagine Reston consciously refraining from severe criticism in order to avoid alienating someone important, because it's hard to imagine Reston ever feeling strongly enough to want to criticize severely. It's not in the nature of the beast, Reston never thinks things are really all that bad.

Reston is no critic of the powers that be precisely because he thinks we're all on the same side, with the same fundamental interests. That's why Reston didn't inform his readers that the US was flying U-2 reconnaissance planes over the Soviet Union until one was shot down in 1960, even though he had known about it for more than a year. That's why Reston so often writes columns like the one that appeared on April 2, when he wrote of President Carter: "He has made many mistakes along the way in this Iranian crisis, but at this particular moment, he is being very cautious, under extreme international and political pressure, and the feeling in this corner is that he deserves more support than he's getting," And that's why Reston worries so that the press "is determined, for good reasons, to expose the weakness and corruption of government at all levels, but in the process tends to dramatize the worst in everything and everybody." Reston, by contrast, likes to stress the best traits in everyone, even if it means obscuring their very real—and more pressing—flaws and mistakes.

But the softness of Reston's columns, especially in recent years, goes beyond mere excess of optimism and amiability. It's no longer clear that he even pays much attention to the words he writes. In November 1975 he complained that Ronald Reagan's presidential candidacy "is taken so seriously . . . by the President," Then a month later, he revealed that President Ford "is said to be worried now [about Reagan] for the first time," Often Reston simply fills space with meaningless jabber. Take for example his latest Kissinger column, quoted above. Having noted Kissinger's disparaging assessment of Carter's diplomatic record, Reston went on to say: "This is the most serious indictment heard from Kissinger about any Administration in recent years," Now a columnist who had troubled to think about what he was writing would have realized that Kissinger would not be likely to criticize the foreign policy of the two administrations that preceded Carter's, since he created it. (And of course before 1969, Professor Kissinger did not have Reston's ear,) A couple of weeks ago, Reston praised President Sadat of Egypt for having "the honor of the mind," Honor of the mind? What can this be? How is it different from honor of the soul, honor of the body? It's a nice, portentous phrase, but when examined it yields no meaning: it is pure nonsense, in the strictest sense of the word.

Or take a recent column based on a conversation with Edward Kennedy, in which Reston coaxed out of Kennedy remarks like this: "'This country is a restless giant,' he says, 'but I believe it is eager to listen to the different views of the candidates and will respond,'" And this: "My central impression of the last few weeks of campaigning is that the people really want to be part of resolving the issues that divide them. They're deeply concerned and looking for leadership," Reston quotes lines like these without ever pausing to examine them, Kennedy of course was saying nothing newsworthy, nothing in fact even meaningful. So what purpose is served by his private interview with the nation's most distinguished journalist? If Reston knows when a politician is telling him something important and when his subject is merely making amiable noise, he gives no sign of it. In his audience with Reston, Helmut Schmidt was no less bold than Kennedy: "there was a need, he conceded, for closer consultation on East-West problems and for a new effort to develop a longer-range strategy and philosophy among the Western allies," What did Reston expect Schmidt to say (or "concede")? That there was a need for less consultation on East-West problems, or for no effort to develop a longer- range strategy? As a matter of fact, that would be a real scoop.

One of Reston's favorite crutches is the call for a National Debate on Important Issues, In January he wrote that "what we need now is an honest accounting of the state of the Union, followed by a serious debate in the Congress about where the nation stands at the beginning of the 1980s." Only a few days before he had asked, “Who is responsible for our present predicament—the president, the Congress or both?" And he noted with approval, "Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York has suggested that these questions be debated at length in the coming session of Congress," The previous week Reston had praised Kissinger for saying "It is time for a carefully considered nonpartisan effort to reach a consensus on how to contain Soviet power in the Near and Middle East," Once in a while he will combine this with another favorite theme, as when he wrote that his airy voices "believe the 'present danger' lies more in the threat of inflation and the erosion of confidence in the American dollar and the control of the American economy [than in the Soviet threat[. This is worthy of a 'great debate' in Congress." This fondness of Reston's is not new, apparently. Once it annoyed even Arthur Krock. After one 1958 Reston column praised Adlai Stevenson for calling for a committee of experts to make plans for the recovery of the Western economies, Krock complained, "The files already are bulging with a dozen such formulations by 'committees of experts.'"

What is the point of suggestions like these? Does Reston really think a national debate on any of these matters will contribute much to anything? It's doubtful. More likely he simply doesn't have an opinion but feels obliged to take note that issues like these are being discussed. Or perhaps he does have an opinion but doesn't want to express it forthrightly. In any case, proposing national debates and discussions is hardly a function worthy of the most influential job in print journalism.

Close and regular reading of his columns leads to the conclusion that James Reston simply has nothing to say. He has no ideas, and only the vaguest opinions, which means he has no way of separating the wheat from the chaff. "I'm an economic and financial idiot," he cheerfully admits, "but I can go and see the chairman of the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Secretary, Henry Reuss, Ed Muskie, and what I do is report." But since he knows very little about the subject, Reston cannot distinguish between what is sound and what is just noise. Consequently he ends up quoting a lot of nonsense from important people, either because he doesn't realize it's nonsense or because he thinks it doesn't matter. And since people like that can get away with spouting nonsense, so can Reston, If he tosses off some phrase like "honor of the mind" or calls for a national debate on some issue, people assume that he's actually said something, when in fact he's only obscured his dearth of ideas. That dearth of ideas is precisely what keeps him in business, because if he had any ideas he wouldn't be nearly so valuable to people in power, or to newspaper editors who like their columnists thoughtful but not controversial, or to readers who like to be carried along on meaningless profundities and soothing reassurances. And if it weren't for people like that, James Reston wouldn't be the premier journalist of the age.