Arizona's Anti-Gay Bill Failed. Good. But Did You Hear About Arkansas?

The other one has been carrying on in virtual obscurity. Hint: it’s not the one sparked by a fight with the wedding photographer.

This dynamic is hardly new: for a while now, liberals around the country have been faring far better when it comes to social and civil rights issues such as same-sex marriage than they have on economic issues such as taxes, organized labor and the safety net. But the contrast between the liberal response to—and media coverage of—the disputes in Arizona and Arkansas this week has been especially stark. Liberals should by all means celebrate victories like the Republican Arizona Governor Jan Brewer’s vetoing of the discriminatory bill and the uproar in the Arizona business community that prompted the veto, which represent yet another marker in the hearteningly rapid advance of equal rights for gay Americans.

But liberals who care about economic justice and fairness as well should ask themselves why there has been so much less uproar over legislative fights like the one in Little Rock that are going to have a very real and very immediate impact on tens of thousands of people—poor and working class people who thought they’d finally gotten health coverage only to have it yanked back a few months later. (It’s been striking, for one thing, to see Brewer, who once wagged her finger at President Obama on an airport tarmac, hailed as an unlikely liberal heroine over her veto, when she got no equivalent adulation for bucking her party to push through the Medicaid expansion in Arizona.)

We know some of the reasons for the disparate level of coverage and response. The Arizona bill presented a clear and simple target, whereas the Medicaid expansion battle is a morass. After all, in addition to Arkansas there are the two dozen states that have yet to approve the expansion at all; it’s only because Arkansas had already seemed well down the road toward expansion that the legislature’s turnabout is especially disheartening.

Second, there is the contrast in organizational and special interest support. The marriage equality movement has evolved into a strikingly broad and influential force, whereas, as Kevin Drum notes again today, the organizations that once led the fight on economic justice—unions—are in a long decline. In Arizona, business leaders across the spectrum feared fallout from the passage of the discriminatory law, whereas in Arkansas and the states without expanded Medicaid, the only element of the business lobby pushing hard for it is the health industry.