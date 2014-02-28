Could Offshore Wind Farms Make Hurricanes Less Destructive?

Jacobson’s findings, recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change, seem to offer an almost too-good-to-be-true solution to a precarious situation. According to the NOAA, an estimated 50 million residents have moved to hurricane-prone coastal communities over the past twenty-five years. And while hurricanes aren’t particularly stronger than they’ve been historically, there has been an increase in their overall frequency.

“In terms of societal impacts, hurricanes rank at the top of all natural disasters in terms of the numbers of deaths and economic losses they cause in the United States,” writes Louisiana State University professor Kam-Biu Liu in the academic journal WorldMinds. “The vulnerability of the U.S. coastal areas to catastrophic hurricane strikes has increased significantly.”

Jacobson hypothesizes that massive offshore wind farms could help alleviate the damage inflicted by storms, as well as become a source of clean energy. While the offshore wind industry has taken off in Europe, none exist in the U.S. as of now. But to get the idea: According to Jacobson’s models, if about 140,000 wind turbines were installed from Florida to Maine, ranging in depths and distances from shore, they could produce up to 1,372 terawatt hours of electricity annually. That’s enough to power one-third of the U.S., or all of the East Coast.

“The main thing about this idea is that the primary purpose of the turbines would not be to dissipate hurricanes, the primary purpose is to generate electric power,” says Jacobson. “And that’s how they can be sold—they’re a project that will pay for themselves. It just so happens that they also serve this benefit.”

Massive seawalls have also been proposed as a way to protect coastal cities, costing between $10 billion to $40 billion to install. Wind turbines in the thousands would cost more to implement (a project for 130 wind turbines off the coast of Cape Cod is estimated to cost $2.5 billion) but Jacobson doesn’t see that as a reason to count them out. While seawalls would reduce wind speed and storm surge, they can’t generate year-round electricity.