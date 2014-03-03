'True Detective' Is Getting Ready to Wrap a Lot of Things Up

People have compared the show to other great serial killer dramas, but this episode, or at least the sustainedly great first half, in which Cohle takes Hart to his storage locker and briefs him about the case, reminded me of L.A. Confidential. In both "After You've Gone" and Curtis Hanson's brilliant 1997 film noir, you had two completely different cops who decided to work a case together again, after mutual antagonism. You even had a scene with two cops talking about why they did or didn't decide to commit to the job, which reminded me of a great scene between Kevin Space and Guy Pearce in L.A. Confidential.

The episode had a number of other virtues. The conclusion to the conversation with Tuttle's former maid was, without doubt, one of the creepiest moments in the entire series. And the two scenes with Hart and Cohle's former colleague, on the golf course and on his boat, were fascinating and nebulous in the best way.

I have no doubt that the finale will attract viewers and a new round of critical acclaim for the actors and creators, but it does seem that the negative criticism of the show reached something of a high last week, with people attacking different aspects of the script and the show's treatment of its female characters. The excellent Emily Nussbaum, in The New Yorker, for example, wrote a much touted piece saying that, despite its virtues, the show was shallow and borderline misogynist.