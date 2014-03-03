'True Detective' Is Getting Ready to Wrap a Lot of Things Up

"After You've Gone," the seventh and penultimate episode of True Detective, was arguably the best hour of the series yet. It certainly ranked as the strongest episode since the third hour, back in January. Episodes four, five, and six--four and five, especially--were also superb, but they lacked the mysterious police procedural scenes that made the first three hours so striking. This episode not only included numerous scenes of the two cops working together, but also exhibited narrative storytelling at its finest. My only concern is that, with an hour left, there is too much to be resolved.

"Time has its way with us all," Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey), in philosophical mode, says to Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson). "You must have pissed him off," Hart responds, deadpan. We hadn't seen as much of this variety of humor in recent episodes, and it was nice to have the two cops' rapport front-and-center again, even if McConaughey, with his old age makeup and ponytail, looks like one of the burned out hippies I recognize from growing up in Berkeley.

People have compared the show to other great serial killer dramas, but this episode, or at least the sustainedly great first half, in which Cohle takes Hart to his storage locker and briefs him about the case, reminded me of L.A. Confidential. In both "After You've Gone" and Curtis Hanson's brilliant 1997 film noir, you had two completely different cops who decided to work a case together again, after mutual antagonism. You even had a scene with two cops talking about why they did or didn't decide to commit to the job, which reminded me of a great scene between Kevin Space and Guy Pearce in L.A. Confidential.

The episode had a number of other virtues. The conclusion to the conversation with Tuttle's former maid was, without doubt, one of the creepiest moments in the entire series. And the two scenes with Hart and Cohle's former colleague, on the golf course and on his boat, were fascinating and nebulous in the best way.