What's the Fastest Way to Get Drunk? Here's What Science Says.

It’s Friday, and it’s freezing outside, which can mean only thing: Many of you will be drinking tonight, both to celebrate the weekend and to "warm up." An Irish coffee, then, might seem the drink of choice—but not if you want to get the most bang for your buck, and to get your buzz on as quickly as possible. Here's the science behind getting smashed:

The best mixers are carbonated and sugarless

First, the basics: Fizzy drinks really do hit you faster. In a 2007 article in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, researchers at the Universities of Manchester and Lancashire had 21 people consume different types of drinks on separate occasions: straight vodka, vodka mixed with still water, or vodka mixed with carbonated water. When the researchers measured the subjects’ BACs, they found that all but one absorbed the undiluted vodka fastest, and most—14 out of 21—absorbed the vodka faster when it was mixed with carbonated water than when it was combined with still water.

Diet soda may ease the alcohol into your bloodstream even faster than regular soda. For a 2012 paper in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, cognitive psychologist Cecile Marczinski had eight men down an orange-flavored vodka drink containing sugar on one day, and a diet version on another. She found that the men achieved a breath alcohol content 18 percent higher when they drank the diet version. Diet mixers, she explained, “potentially empty more rapidly from the stomach and thereby increase the rate of alcohol absorption when compared with ‘regular’ versions containing sugar.”

Are hot drinks more effective?

Anahad O’Connor of the New York Times Well Blog claims, “Warm drinks are absorbed faster.” However, the most reliable source I found for this factoid—apart from the Times—was Ask.com. None of the researchers I contacted had heard of a correlation between the temperature of a drink and the rate of alcohol absorption. “It’s not my knowledge that hotter beverages are absorbed quicker,” said Dr. Harris Stratyner, who researches addiction at Mount Sinai Medical Center (and was quoted in O’Connor’s article). William Kerr, Senior Scientist at the Alcohol Research Group, also hadn’t heard of it; it didn’t strike Marczinski (author of the diet soda paper) as plausible, either.