The U.K. Understands How To Treat PTSD. Why Does The U.S. Lag Behind?

A recent study claims that despite similar experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq, U.K. soldiers on average report better mental health than U.S. soldiers. King’s College London researchers analyzed 34 studies produced over a 15-year period and found that overall there has been no increase in mental health issues among British personnel—with the exception of high rates of alcohol abuse among soldiers. The study was in part inspired the “significant mental health morbidity” among U.S. soldiers and reports that factors such as age and the quality of mental health programs contribute to the difference between the two nation’s servicemen and women.

Post-traumatic stress disorder afflicts roughly 2 to 5 percent of non-combat U.K. soldiers returning from deployment, while 7 percent of combat troops report PTSD. According to a General Health Questionnaire, an estimated 16 to 20 percent of U.K. soldiers have reported symptoms of common mental disorders, similar to the rates of the general U.K. population. In comparison, the authors say recent studies show U.S. soldiers experience PTSD at rates of 21 to 29 percent. The U.S. Department of Affairs estimates PTSD afflicts 11 percent of veterans returning from Afghanistan and 20 percent returning from Iraq. Major depression is reported by 14 percent of major soldiers according to study commissioned by RAND corporation; roughly seven percent of the general U.S. population reports similar symptoms.

“While it is difficult to compare rates between nations, a consistent finding of the last 20 years is that reported mental health problems tend to be higher among service personnel and veterans of the USA compared with the UK, Canada, Germany and Denmark,” wrote study author Dr. Deirdre MacManus.

Why the difference? The authors point to multiple possibilities. One factor is that U.S. soldiers are more likely than their U.K. counterparts to be from the reserve forces; empirical studies show reservists from both U.S. and U.K. troops are more likely to experience mental illness post-deployment. U.S. soldiers also tend to be younger—untested personnel who are more vulnerable to mental illness. In contrast, the elite forces of the U.K. military, such as the Royal Marines and Airborne personnel, were found to be the least affected by mental illness.